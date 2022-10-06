'Scared' Kris Jenner walks off camera after sobbing over potential surgery











Kris Jenner tearfully detail her worries after learning surgery could be the only solution to her hip pains, in The Kardashians’ latest episode.

The Kardashian-Jenners wouldn’t be one of the most influential celebs without matriarch Kris Jenner at the helm of it all. As the internet knows, the devil works hard, but Kris works harder.

With at least eight companies to balance, the momager is undoubtedly the lifeline of the family empire. That’s exactly why any health issues are extremely concerning to the 66-year-old. She’s kept active over the years, but her hip could become an obstacle for her career and relationships.

Kris doesn’t want to “be that person on a walker”

With her kids as the top priority, Kris rarely discusses her own issues. However, the momager divulged information on her hip and joint pains for the first time ever.

During her physiotherapy session, she explained the difficulty of walking up the stairs. “And there’s a lot of stairs,” she added. Her $20 million mansion stands at a reported 16,500 square feet, so we don’t doubt her pain.

The health woes have affected her quality of life by disrupting her sleeping patterns and limiting her ability to bond with her grandkids.

“I was pretty active my whole life,” she recalled. “I actually did a series of workout tapes.”

With former husband and Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner, she was the face of the PowerWalk Plus treadmill and Power Toning With Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner’s therapist recommended hip surgery since their sessions have shown no improvement.

“Aside from the fact my life would be in chaos if I had to schedule surgery right now with all the work that I have going on,” the momager explained while fighting her tears.

“It makes me want to cry because it scares the s*** out of me. You don’t want to feel like you’re going to be that person on a walker.”

“I can’t tell my kids I’m scared. They have enough problems, they don’t need to worry about Mom,” she added before walking off-camera.

She quickly said she ‘had to go’ and walked away from the confessional.

Kris was the Power Walk Plus queen

Drop what you’re doing, we’re going back to Kris’ brief career as a fitness instructor and celebrity ambassador.

She was the face of the $320 Power Walk Plus along with Caitlyn Jenner in the 90s. Wearing a black 80’s high-cut leotard, Kris advertised the exercise machine in an infomercial, highlighting power walking as “one of the healthiest ways to lose weight and keep the weight off.”

Ironically, we’ve never seen the Kardashians power walking in their grueling 6am workouts.

She also gave a step-by-step guide as the host of Power Toning 1 With Kris Jenner. We predict she would’ve been a major fitness influencer today – watch the video here.

