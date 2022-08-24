











Scott Disick has been spotted with Kimberly Stewart, daughter of singer Rod Stewart and actress Alana Stewart, prompting dating claims.

Sources tell Us Weekly they’ve been “dating for a few months” and are “really into each other”.

The pair walked hand-in-hand while out in Santa Monica, California and were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi together. Hours after their outing, Disick was involved in a car accident. The media personality had a lucky escape after his Lamborghini flipped on its side.

After Disick’s chaotic weekend, rumors are sparking about the pair’s romantic evening. This isn’t the first time the two were speculated to be dating, they were seen together back in 2015 following Disick’s break-up with Kourtney Kardashian. But Stewart shut down rumurs at the time stating they were just “great pals”.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AG Adriano Goldschmied

Whether there’s truth in the dating rumors or not, it makes a change for Disick to be with someone close in age to him. Disick, 39, is only a few years younger than Stewart, 43. But aside from Kourtney, the socialite is used to being with much younger women.

Scott Disick’s Dating History

Age is just a number to Disick who doesn’t let huge age gaps come between him and potential partners. So let’s take a look at some of his exes…

Bella Thorne

Disick was linked to the former Disney star back in 2017. The two were spotted together in Cannes but Thorne shut down any future romance soon after. The star, 24, commented to Complex magazine “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink. And he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up… I just wasn’t down”.

Sofia Richie

Scott’s longest relationship following his split from Kourtney began in 2017 with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, 24. The model became part of his life and even joined the family on holiday. The pair received much criticism for their 15-year age gap.

Amelia Hamlin

After his split from Sofia, Scott was spotted with model Amelia Hamlin, 21. The two had a short but intense relationship, marking it official over Valentine’s Day. But they ended up splitting in September 2021.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Holly Scarfone

Disick had a recent fling with Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone. The influencer, 23, was seen with Disick in Malibu. They showed some serious PDA, Disick even commenting on one of her Instagram posts: “I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended”.

Reality Titbit has contacted Scott and Kimberly’s representatives for comment.

