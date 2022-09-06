









Scott Disick has played the part of doting dad and uncle with Penelope and North west over Labor Day weekend. As Kourtney Kardashian spent time with hubby Travis Barker in London, the reality star took the children on a boat ride.

The Kardashian alum Scott Disick has maintained a very close relationship with his only daughter, Penelope. During the rocky romance with Kourtney, the ‘Lord’ has always prioritized his three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. It appears he has gotten over his ex moving on after having found love with Blink-182’s drummer, Travis.

Throughout the years, fans have spotted ‘P’ has a very tight bond with Scott, leading to heartwarming moments together being picked up by fans. Only posting occasional shots of his children on his social media accounts, fans were happy to see the star spending time with the kids.

Scott Disick having fun with the ‘fam bam’ – Penelope and North

View Instagram Post

On September 5, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a couple of snapshots summarizing his Labor Day Weekend with, Penelope and Reign, as well as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North.

Being a proud father and capturing every moment on the luxurious boat, the photos include shots of the youngsters wearing life jackets as they gazed at the sights of Calabasas. Little Reign seems to have spent most of his time sitting down, while the older two had a chance to drive the boat.

In a message to his 27.5 million followers, he captioned: “Labor Day weekend was a good 1! Nothing like fam bam.”

Fans love ‘P’ and Northie being “raised together”

Fans of the Kardashians have seen the family expand during their ten years on television, they have also seen how their children have grown rapidly.

Although Scott and Kourtney never married, the two stars have three children together. Penelope, the only daughter, has a very close relationship with North, as they are almost the same age.

Kardashian fans left comments praising Scott for being the “best dad.” Others simply spoke about P and Northie’s close friendship. Other fans also asked about his eldest son, Mason, and his whereabouts as he was noticeably missing.

A fan commented: “I really love how North & P have been raised together!”

A second one added: “You’re such a fun dad and u can see Penelope adores you.”

Another fan wrote: “You well and happy. Great to see.”

He is also the ultimate TikTok actor

@pandkourt And I have no idea what’s going on in math class and I come home and my dad knows less ♬ original sound – emily june View TikTok

Penelope’s TikTok, which she shares with her mom Kourtney, has featured Scott on several occasions. Her latest TikTok shows a hilarious moment where Scott pretends he is unable to help his daughter with her math homework.

Penelope, who is in elementary school, loves recording little clips for the platform for her 4.1 million followers.

The five-second video caption jokes: “And I have no idea what’s going on in math class, and I come home and my dad knows less.”

