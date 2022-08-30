Scott Disick performing for Penelope's TikTok but failing is ultimate dad goals











Scott Disick finally joined TikTok for the sake of his daughter Penelope, but Kourtney is definitely the better filming partner.

Mason, Penelope, and Reign may have Travis Barker as their stepfather, but they’ve remained just as close with dad Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott have co-parented since their 2015 split, with the Disick kids splitting time between the two mansions.

The Talentless founder has appeared less in the new Kardashian reality show but, as the father of Kourtney’s three kids and due to his close relationship with Khloe, Scott remains a member of the series.

Want to keep up with him? Just check Kourtney and Penelope’s TikTok account. The 39-year-old finally made his platform debut in June 2022 and they’re the ultimate father-daughter duo.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

TikTok isn’t Scott Disick’s greatest strength

Montages of Scott’s best one-liners from Keeping Up The Kardashians have garnered over 18 million views per video, so the next natural step is to launch his own account to capitalize on his fan base. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet, but Penelope has cleverly recruited him for her videos, and they’re her most popular clips.

The Flip It Like Disick host was first enlisted by his daughter in November 2021 for a lip-sync video but it’s incredibly out of sync. Penelope even had to tap him to give him the cue.

At 36.6 million views, it’s clear that TikTok was awaiting Scott’s first cameo.

His next appearance on February 21, 2022 was for a dance to Captain (Whistle) by Nutcase22, but it’s probably not his best talent.

While Penelope executed all the moves correctly, the 39-year-old’s robotic steps lagged behind by seconds. It wasn’t a good TikTok, but it’s the effort that counts.

It’s the account’s most-watched clip to date, at 43.8 million views, proving that the father and daughter are in demand – sorry Kourtney!

Scott is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart

His family life is occupied with TikTok’s with his second child – and his personal life is just as busy, The reality star is reportedly casually dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of Rod and Alana Stewart.

The pair have known each other since at least 2006, but romance rumors only began circulating in May, when they were spotted out together several times. The Kardashians are reportedly “super supportive” as long as he is “happy and healthy and the kids are good,” writes ET.

Kimberly is 43 years old, making her Scott’s oldest partner since his breakup with Kourtney. He has dated the likes of Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin, who are 15 and 18 years his junior.

