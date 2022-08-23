











Scott Disick suffered minor injuries after his luxury car crashed in Calabasas, police say. This resulted in his $350,000 Lamborghini being trashed in the incident that took place in broad daylight.

Scott suffered a solo accident in his Lamborghini Urus Widebody last weekend. Cops have revealed no charges have been made since the incident, and the dad-of-three was picked up at the scene by family.

Before the accident, Scott was reportedly seen on a date with Kimberly Stewart in Santa Monica, California, Mail Online reports.

Scott Disick $350k Lamborghini flips over

TMZ broke the news and according to the reports, the reality star was driving in The Oaks gated community when the car smashed into a stone mailbox. THowever, the 39-year-old appears to be continuing with his daily duties following the crash.

As released by Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau, (LASD) officers responded to an accident on August 21 involving the 39-year-old The Kardashians star. No third parties were involved in the collision, and Scott was the only person inside his vehicle.

Scott suffered “minor, non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment” at the scene. Relatives of the were said to had picked him up and his $350k sports car “was towed at his request.”

The LASD statement reads: “Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the driver, Scott Disick who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Scott’s luxurious car collection

With a net worth of $45 million, it’s no surprise he owns a luxury car collection. It’s believed he now owns five luxury cars worth nearly $2 million combined.

Aside from Scott Disick’s Lamborghini Urus Widebody (which is the car involved in the accident), Scott owns cars around the same price.

As reported by 21 Motoring, it includes a McLaren 720s, a Ferrari 812 Superfast and F8 Spider, and his most expensive car yet, a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Scott himself has not responded publicly on social media about the incident.

Scott Disick’s representatives have been approached for comment.

