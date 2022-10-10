Stormi is the coolest Kardashian as she steals Kylie Jenner's TikTok spotlight











Stormi Webster could steal mama Kylie Jenner’s TikTok fame when she’s older, as her fan base appears to be growing. Showing off her lip-syncing skills in an adorable video, the little star matched sunglasses with mom Kylie and grandma Kris.

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents for the second time. Their bundle of joy arrived a day after celebrating their daughter’s fourth birthday. Though the little boy’s name or identity is still kept secret, Stormi continues to steal the spotlight – including her mom’s.

In recent years, Kardashian fans have shown their love and admiration for the little girl. Many envy that she is the daughter of the most popular reality TV star in Hollywood – I mean, same.

Stormi Webster is the ‘coolest in the family’

@kyliejenner pov being the coolest in the family ♬ original sound – kardashianicon View TikTok

On October 7, Kylie took to TikTok to share an adorable video featuring her four-year-old daughter Stormi and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and momager, Kris.

The three stars were all wearing black sunglasses, and they lip-synced to an iconic Kris Jenner confessional momentum from their reality show. She said: “It’s really draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this.”

“POV being the coolest in the family,” Kylie wrote in her TikTok caption.

Kylie and Travis’ daughter wore a black top, while the 25-year-old mogul had a distressed jacket. Kris was stylish in a white blazer.

“Three generations of boss women”

The Kardashians fans rushed to point out Stormi’s amazing lip-syncing skills. They also noticed how she even made the perfect pose matching the scenario.

Other fans couldn’t believe how much Stormi had grown up. The little one completely stole her mother and grandma’s spotlight.

“Yes Stormi mouth those words,” a fan commented.

A second fan wrote: “Stormi grew up very fast”

“Stormi ate with a K,” another fan said.

Things had to be said, and a fan wrote: “I’m sorry but STORMI is the main character!!!!!”

“EVERYONE IN THIS FAMILY ARE SO FREAKING PRETTY,” a fan claimed in another clip.

Kylie’s best friend

If you thought Stassie Karanikolaou was Kylie’s BFF, you’re wrong. The reality star has a very close relationship with her daughter. Little Stormi is often seen on her famous mother’s social media platforms.

Over the summer, fans got to see more of Kylie’s life off-camera, including parties with friends and a day in her life.

The mogul has also included some clips of her spending time with her daughter, as she referred to her as “my best friend.”

Stormi is amongst the total 12 grandchildren of Kris Jenner.

