











Stormi just made her TikTok debut by filming herself with a funny filter before using it to prank her famous mum. After inspecting her own distorted face, the little one turns the camera on mum Kylie Jenner as she tucks into her lunch, catching her by surprise.

Stormi Webster is definitely one of the most well-known and popular kids among all second-generation stars today, and she often steals the limelight from her mum.

In Kylie’s recent TikTok, Stormi takes a selfie video and her cuteness is sure to melt fans’ hearts. At the time of writing, the video has received 4.6 million likes, 19.4 thousand comments and 93.3 thousand favourites saves.

Stormi’s TikTok debut

Although she’s popped up a few times on Kylie’s TikTok, Stormi’s latest selfie video is her first time taking a video all on her own, and it quickly drew attention.

In the video, Stormi holds the camera and uses the selfie mode to video herself with a funny filter. She first stares at herself for a few seconds and gets confused about her phone image. Then, Stormi begins to laugh as she accidentally captures her billionaire mother Kylie with a hilariously distorted face.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Fans’ reaction

Fans were clearly amused by Stormi and her natural reaction to catching her mother by surprise in the funny moment. Celebrities can’t escape from Stormi’s charm either, with Hailey Bieber commenting: “Iconic obviously”.

Other fans wrote they “can’t wait for Stormi’s Instagram” and suggested “Stormi is here to take over TikTok”.

“Stormi = TikTok queen,” another posted.

Stormi’s other cute appearances

If you are a fan of Kylie and the Kardashian-Jenner family, you probably would have seen Stormi’s face a lot of times. More importantly, you’ll never get bored of her as Stormi is such an adorable and outgoing little girl who always has the ability to make you laugh.