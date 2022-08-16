











Travis Barker has gone on tour, bringing wife Kourtney Kardashian with him. So when he shared to his Instagram followers a random gift that she had given him, it became clear how he lets off steam while on tour.

Kourt has been embracing tour life as Travis hits the road. While he is known for his famous drum solos, there’s a hobby that he has been practising for years which uses a totally different part of his body: his feet and legs.

Having sold millions of records with his bands Blink-182, Transplants, +44, and as a solo artist, it’s no secret that Travis is successful when it comes to making music. However, he also has a secret talent… in none other than martial arts!

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Kourtney gives Travis a gift

Kourt gave Travis new karate shoes while joining him on tour. He uploaded the random post to his Instagram stories with the caption: “Karate shoes from my wife.” It was a surprise to some fans, who had no idea he done martial arts.

She reshared the post to her own story. It comes as Travis tours with Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout show across the USA, which hasn’t been anything short of his and Kourt’s usual PDA-packed meet-ups.

It’s not the first of several gifts Kourt has gifted Travis. For his 46th birthday, she surprised him with his dream car! Now, karate shoes are the latest buy for her hubby. Kourt’s youngest son, Reign Disick, also practises karate.

Travis has practised martial arts for years

Travis doesn’t share much about his martial arts journey, but has been training for as far back as 2013. He has had a rolling session with UFC’s Dominic Cruz and trains at the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who he considers family.

Training under Rener and Rorion Gracie, Travis takes his kids Landon and Alabama to practice with him. He specifically practices Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which is a martial art and combat sport based on ground fighting and submission holds.

Known as a way to relieve stress, the celebrity practitioner continues to put the sport into practice, including while on tour for his music career. Travis also once done a tribute to Karate Kid’s William Zabka with Steve Aoki.

When did Kourtney and Travis get engaged?

Travis proposed to Kourtney on Sunday October 17th. He got down on one knee Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, and had the staff create a rose arrangement on the beach in the shape of a heart.

They tied the knot less than a year later, on Sunday May 22nd. During an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, Kourt and Travis were surrounded by friends and loved ones, but it wasn’t their first vows.

The celebrity couple had officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California, several days before, on May 15th. And before that, Kourt and Travis got married in Las Vegas!

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

WATCH NEW THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK