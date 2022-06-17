











Kim Kardashian‘s reactions to Pete buying her chocolate or ice cream bites have literally turned fans into detectives. Many are now looking into the reality star’s former marriage to Kanye West, who is also the father of her children.

Their divorce hit mainstream headlines everywhere. From her new beau Pete’s beef over text messages with Kanye to the rapper making songs about the mother of his children, it’s been a rocky terrain for the once-married couple.

Now that we’re getting more of an insight into Kim and Pete’s relationship on Hulu’s The Kardashians, she isn’t afraid to admit when she is feeling totally overwhelmed by his sweet gestures.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fans react to Pete’s sweet gestures

When Kim’s obvious happiness with Pete’s small gestures aired on The Kardashians, viewers jumped to their own conclusions. Some thought he must be a great boyfriend, and some started making assumptions about Kanye and Kim’s relationship.

A fan wrote: “I read someone’s theories about Kanye and his extravagant gestures. They said it seems to be more about him than doing something nice for her. Like look what my influence and money can do.”

Another reacted: “NGL [not going to lie], I feel like Kim and Pete are actually a perfect couple. Kim feels LIGHTER now (and not just because she got her BBL removed) and she just seems like more carefree and happy.

“She always came off so serious and ~mysterious~ when she was with Kanye.”

“I was more impressed with the dibs Pete sent Kim than I was with the truck of flowers Kanye sent her,” wrote a fan.

Every tiny thing Pete does makes Kim feel so adored so either Kanye really didn’t treat her that good or Pete is the best boyfriend in and out of bed and I have questions. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/3mddIrMq4H — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) June 16, 2022

‘Best night of my life’

During a The Kardashians episode, Kim recounted how the former SNL comedian gave her the cold dessert before she shockingly reacted by saying he made her “f**king horny” with the Dibs Ice Cream Bites.

It was all his idea to grab the cold dessert from the Thrifty store. She was so impressed with the entire gesture that it formed part of an affectionate speech during a confessional.

After describing Pete as a “good person” who “always thinks of the small things”, she told the cameras:

One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.

Dibs is Kim’s favorite ice cream, but she revealed that you can “only get it in gas stations nowadays.” In another episode, Kim was delivered chocolates from Pete – another small gesture that she truly appreciated.

Psst… Amazon, Walmart and Instacart actually stock the ice cream!

Inside Kim and Kanye’s ex-marriage

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021. She has since revealed that people would question how her marriage lasted “so long” if they knew everything, adding that fans don’t know what it was really like. In a confessional, she said:

If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did this last this long?’ But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so I could walk away absolutely guilt-free.

The former couple began dating in 2012 after a long friendship. They were engaged by October 2013, and married in May 2014. During their marriage, Kim and Kanye welcomed four kids together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim resides with their children in a home that the now-separated couple owns in California, while Ye moved into a home across the street to continue to be near their children.

At this point I want to know what exactly Kanye did to Kim for them to be like Pete is so sweet to her something she never had before…. #TheKardashians — Candise Jade🤍 (@itscandise_) June 16, 2022

