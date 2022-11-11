









Kourtney Kardashian took us behind the scenes of her wedding dress fitting in the recent episode of The Kardashians, but fans think the dress looked disappointing despite its exorbitant cost. Many, however, loved the veil.

The Kardashians’ new episode came out on Thursday, November 10. The episode, I Never Thought I’d See the Day, saw the oldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney, in Milan.

She tries out her custom-made wedding dress by Dolce and Gabbana.

How much did Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress cost?

The Sun reports that Kourtney’s Dolce and Gabbana wedding dress cost a whopping $1,825.

Despite her dress being modern and unconventional, Kourtney kept elements of the classic wedding look with sheer gloves and a stunning veil.

The 43-year-old’s wedding veil became a huge hit among her fans.

Kourtney’s veil was a statement piece. Harpers Bazaar reports that the veil was hand-embroidered with floral detailing and also featured a large image of the Virgin Mary.

The touch of having a Virgin Mary depiction on the veil came from a similar tattoo on Travis’ head. It is a symbol of “alliance, respect, and common devotion.”

View Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian takes fans BTS

A clip from the Hulu show’s latest episode sees Kourtney video-calling mom Kris from Milan. “Oh my god, You like a doll,” mama Kris says seeing her eldest in the dress.

“You look like a little doll,” Kris further says swooning at Kourtney’s look.

The 67-year-old momager expressed how she never thought she would be able to see Kourtney in a wedding dress.

“I think he made it perfection,” the mom of three says to her friends while admiring her wedding dress.

“I never thought there would be a reason,” she exclaims, making us all think back to her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick.

Kourtney also took to her Instagram to post some unseen behind the scene pics and clips from her wedding dress trial in Italy. She shared how this was the first time she had tried on the dress and all her friends were there too.

Dress creator Domenico Dolce wrote that he transformed the dress and built it on her.

Kourtney’s post sees her during the wedding dress trial. It also features her and Travis smooching it up while listening to an opera singer perform live.

Fans think star’s wedding dress is disappointing

“I expected something REALLY GRAND for her wedding dress. Very disappointed,” a fan wrote under Kourtney’s Instagram.

“The dress is awful,” another fan expressed before writing: “The veil is awesome though.”

“It would have been cooler if you didn’t spend so much money on it,” expressed another.

“The dress is nothing but the veil is gorgeous,” another fan expressed.

How To Win The World Cup | Trailer | BBC Sport BridTV 11500 How To Win The World Cup | Trailer | BBC Sport https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6k878LWhpjE/hqdefault.jpg 1176038 1176038 center 22403