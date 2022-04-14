











The first episode of The Kardashians is now available so we’ve reviewed one of the world’s most famous families and their new TV show. New relationships, more drama, and luxury lifestyles. Is it worth watching? Here’s our thoughts.

If you have been tuning in for the past 15 years, you might have noticed a lot of differences with Hulu’s new show.

To begin with, the new series has a fresh vibe. Backed by Silk Sonic’s funky hit “777”, the opening scene of the episode shows each of the family member’s lavish life with their busy schedules.

Welcome back, Kar-Jenners

The Kardashians — “Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground” – Episode 101 — The Kardashian-Jenner family brings the cameras back to reveal the raw, intimate reality of life and love in the spotlight like never before. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

The family has definitely grown, all of the sisters are thriving with their own businesses, and of course, this shows with their lifestyles.

The family gathered for an intimate barbecue where all of the members of the family excluding Kendall and Rob joined. But don’t worry, you will see more of Kendall throughout the next episodes. Rob? Who knows.

“Guys, can you believe that this is day one?” Kim began the conversation. None of the sisters – and momager Kris – could believe that they were putting themselves into it. To be honest, I couldn’t believe it either.

After a long break, the family is more relaxed. But wait, there was drama in the first episode and it’s unsurprisingly about Kim. What a kick-off for the start of the show, right?

A revamped reality show

The Kardashians — “Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground” – Episode 101 — The Kardashian-Jenner family bring the cameras back to reveal the raw, intimate reality of life and love in the spotlight like never before. Kourtney and Travis, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Yes, the series is still the same as E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians but there are small details that have been smartly added into the new show. For instance, their sudden or fast-edited confessionals.

There were times in the last series that during dramatic moments, the Kar-Jenner members would have their own confessional as they were seated in a chair.

Now the cuts are different, smarter, and funnier. It gives the viewers a better explanation of what is going on.

I could sense a new Kourtney in this episode. A less reserved, more chatty, and visible in the first episode. Have you ever seen Kourtney for this long? Because I haven’t.

We didn’t get to see everyone

We see Kourtney’s new relationship, Kim and Kanye’s divorce, Khloe and Tristan’s progress, and well, Scott’s broken heart.

Although this was just the first episode, I felt like the most attention was given to the three biggest siblings of the family.

Kylie was kept under the radar and appeared for less than five minutes. At that time, she was in her sixth month of pregnancy after hiding it from the public eye for most of the time.

Let’s not forget to mention that the episode was the beginning of Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson after she was asked to host SNL.

If you are a fan of the Kardashians and have been keeping up with every step of their lives, you are going to love the new show.

Not only is it as stylistically unique as Keeping Up, but it’s engaging and easy to follow. The show flows more easily and doesn’t feel scripted.

What’s most exciting is that as the episodes come out, fans will be able to find out what happened behind the scenes of some of the biggest headlines from the last 12 months of their long hiatus.

Whether we like it or not, this is just the beginning of The Kardashians.

