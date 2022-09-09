The Kardashians share heartfelt tributes to Queen Elizabeth II after her death











Members of The Kardashian family have penned heartfelt tributes in honor of Queen Elizabeth II after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Hulu stars were among the many people across the world who shared heartfelt words following the news of Her Majesty’s death at the age of 96.

Khloe Kardashian shares heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Khloe, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to share a number of tributes for Her Majesty. Starting with a moving statement that begins, a “sad day for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the world”.

Kardashian added: “All of us should admire the Queen’s exemplary sense of duty and her commitment to her people. Such an incredible woman and an inspiration to us all, she will always be remembered as someone who lead with dignity, grace, and nobility over her 70 years as Queen.”

She continued to say that the Queen was a “constant presence” throughout the changing times in the world and Her Majesty brought “a sense of comfort and peace”. Adding, “She truly graced the world and there will never be another like her,” before extending her condolence to the Queen’s family and deepest sympathies to the British people and the Commonwealth.

Khloe concluded her message by saying: “God bless the Queen and may she Rest In Peace. She is with her Prince now.”

The Good American co-founder also shared a screenshot of the tweet below, whereby rainbows in the sky could be seen on the day of the Queen’s death.

The Kardashians pen loving tributes to Her Majesty

Kim Kardashian was quick to follow in her sister’s footsteps as she posted an old black-and-white portrait of the Queen on her Instagram story, with the caption: “Rest In Peace.” Along with a tweet about the rainbows that appeared above Queen Elizabeth II’s palaces, which she screenshot and shared to her story writing, “rainbow over the castle” followed by a rainbow emoji.

Khloe’s touching words were shared by her mum Kris Jenner, 66, on her own Instagram account, along with a repost of Vogue magazine’s tribute.

Khloe and Kris also both shared a black-and-white collage of the Queen throughout her reign. Kris also posted the portraits on her Instagram grid with a “rest in peace” statement for the Queen who she describes as “Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable.” Jenner continued that “Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family.”

Kourtney Kardashian simply shared a repost of Nightydrunklovers’ Instagram tribute which states “Farewell, Queen.”

Neither Kendall nor Kylie have shared a tribute to the Queen yet.

