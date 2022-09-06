









Kourtney Kardashian has brought out her ultimate bike chic alter ego during her trip to London. With her husband Travis Barker, she sported a sassy leather biker jacket, matching the same vibes as the Blink 182 drummer.

Fans know there’s never been a more outgoing side to Kourt than when she started dating Travis. So when she took a mirror selfie wearing a daring red, yellow, red and black leather jacket, many assumed the jacket is her hubby’s inspo.

She debuted the look on Instagram, which was taken while they enjoyed a countryside getaway at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, near London. Their whole aesthetic matched perfectly when they went for a bike ride…

View Instagram Post

Kourt goes full biker chic with Travis

During a romantic trip to the United Kingdom, Kourt donned her ultimate biker chic style. She’s been obsessed with Dr Martens since her school years, so if anything, Travis has helped to unleash her true fashionista from within.

Her bold, colorful leather outfit worn alongside Travis’ biker look was paired with black, platform boots which reach up to her knees, while Kourt’s hubby’s upper half jacket donned a face and big white writing on the back.

Kourt tagged designer Sami Miro on the photo, in the same area where she wore huge black shoes. In another outfit, she went all Parisian on us by wearing a beret and uber cool sunglasses to frame her eyes.

Kardashian fans notice her style

When Kourt shared the pictures of her trip with Travis, it was the outfits that caught their eyes. Forget the PDA that followers usually comment on… This time, her fans let her off when it came to the hand-holding photo!

One account called ’90s anxiety’ wrote: “Bomb dot com.”

Another complimented her noughties outfit and commented: “Baby it’s the 90s and I’m living for it❤️.”

“OUTFIT🙌🔥🔥🔥,” a fan simply wrote underneath the series of pics.

Other times Kravis wore leather

Being a rockstar, Travis is often wearing leather. However, there’s only been a few iconic times when the pair have both worn the material at the same time, and fans are totally here for more…

In March, Kravis wore matching black leather during a date night in Malibu, and just months earlier, they were seen holding hands in leather coats again. Travis brought colour to his with ironed-on badges, while Kourt kept hers simple.

Then in April, Kourt wore a long leather jacket, but Travis let her take the ropes with the material by simply wearing a grey, tailored coat. Another time, the drummer’s leather boiler suit almost distracted from Kourt’s sheer shirt!

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK