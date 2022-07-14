











If there’s one thing that superstar drummer Travis Barker is passionate about, it’s his cars. And let us tell you, his collection is pretty extensive. So let’s explore just some of his stunning automobiles.

Black Mercedes G Wagon 4 x 4

First up, a modern-day classic. Popular with footballers and actors alike, Mercedes G Wagons are sought after by petrol heads globally and have arguably taken over the Range Rover as the most desirable 4 x 4.

Having shown off his Wagon today, July 14, on his Insta story, Barker’s G Wagon is the perfect example of the slick, dark style of car that the Blink-182 man can’t get enough of.

View Instagram Post

Black ’65 Cadillac DeVille Convertable

A Kardashian wedding is unlikely to ever be a subtle affair, and Kourtney and Travis’ car selection for the day certainly reflected this.

Driving off as an officially married couple, the pair chose a striking convertible 1965 Cadillac Deville, a car that’s sure to raise eyebrows anywhere.

The wedding day car of choice was reportedly the same Cadillac that the couple posed for a photo shoot in front of last summer and it certainly made for some adorable wedding day snaps.

View Instagram Post

Barker’s Harley Davidsons

For anyone who’s ever shown any interest in riding a motorbike, a Harley Davidson is always going to be the ultimate playtoy.

And that’s why Travis Barker has (at least) two in his stunning car and bike collection.

First up we’ve got what appears to be a low rider Harley Dyna, which Travis cheekily asked his followers if they fancied a ride on:

View Instagram Post

And if that wasn’t enough, we’ve got another Harley Davidson in the form of the Low Rider S:

View Instagram Post

1987 Buick Grand National GNX

Can you remember what you got for your last birthday? Some new socks? A few vouchers? Whatever it was, I bet it wasn’t as cool as Kourtney’s present to Travis – a 1987 Buick GNX:



View Instagram Post

Chevrolet K5 Blazer

A classic stable of the Chevrolet world, next up here we have a K5 Blazer – check out the extension on that.

Travis looks rather pouty here, but surely he’s happy deep down about this one:

View Instagram Post

Black Lamborghini Urus

Realistically, is there a point in having an insane car collection if you can’t do a little bit of flexing?

As humble as Barker may come across on The Kardashians, if you can’t flaunt to your Insta followers when you own a Lambo Urus, when can you?



View Instagram Post

Yellow LaFerrari

No, that’s not a typo. Travis Barker’s car collection does actually contain a yellow LaFerrari.

In what is a break from his usual gothic line of black cars, Barker recently showed his playful side in a Ferrari that would grab attention even on the streets of Hollywood.

Smouldering once again, here’s Travis and his exotic LaFerrari:

View Instagram Post

Sadly, this where our journey around a relatively small segment of Travis’ ridiculous set of cars. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!