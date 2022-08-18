











Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of what fans ‘don’t see’ backstage of him and pal Machine Gun Kelly – and followers love their ‘brotherhood’ aesthetic.

The talented musician ignored doctor’s orders and joined his close friend in Cleveland for his sell-out tour, despite him also having a broken thumb.

The dedicated artists couldn’t wait to get back into the swing of things after the injury mishap.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian joined him for the trip and posted a series of photos and clips as a “tour wife” but Travis also shared a video of him and pal MGK.

Travis Barker’s sneak peek ‘brotherhood’ backstage with MGK

View Instagram Post

The 46-year-old posted the video to his Instagram on August 17 with the caption: “What you don’t see”.

The two musicians were huddled underneath the stage as MGK, real name Colson Baker, prepared to rise up for his set. Travis, topless and showing off his extensive ink collection, was practising with his drum sticks and gearing up for the show.

In the clip we hear him say how ‘crazy’ and ‘insane’ the crowd is. The duo then fist-bump as they delcare their love for each other – their friendship is just that strong and important to each of them.

The amazing moment then ends as MGK is lifted up into the stage and Travis follows minutes later.

The singer responded to the Instagram post himself and commented to Travis: “I saw your crotch on a 100-foot screen three minutes later.” His comment received more than 260 likes less than a day later, with fans loving his humour.

Followers also enjoyed seeing the bond between the two, with one writing: “This brotherhood. I’m here for it.”

A second added: “I need a whole behind the scenes documentary called ‘what you don’t see’ now. Would be so dope.”

A third penned: “Friendship goals”.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records

Kourtney loves posing in bathrooms

It comes after the newlyweds both shared insight into their times backstage. The Poosh founder’s antics included her posing in a $3k coat in the bathroom.

It’s not the first time The Kardashians star has had an impromptu photoshoot in the bathroom. Remember the iconic PDA-filled moment between Kravis, MGK and Megan Fox at the 2021 VMAs? We do.

But this time, the reality TV personality showed off her incredible hot pink coat and black lingerie outfit.

Not only that, but her followers wanted a dupe for themselves and after some digging we’ve found one for almost half the price.

