Travis Barker worships Kourtney Kardashian's feet and the ground she walks on













Travis Barker has his own way to prove his love for wife Kourtney Kardashian – it’s clear he worships her. From non-stop PDA to gushing social media posts about each other, Travis is devoted to the reality star.

Two weeks ago, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker celebrated their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara. The following week, the couple tied the knot in front of their families in a 16th-century villa that was owned by Dolce & Gabanna.

As they have shared their mutual love through their Instagram accounts, most of the photos include the pair snuggling up. Fans enjoy seeing the couple express how they feel about each other.

Travis Barker worships Kourtney’s feet

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love every part of each other. The now-married couple’s relationship started off as friends, and something meaningful blossomed.

Most recently, the musician and Kourtney posed, happily smiling, as part of a post-wedding photoshoot hours after exchanging vows in Portofino, Italy.

Travis also posts regular photos of his wife since they began dating, another testament on how he feels about her. The drummer has also been seen in the new Hulu series The Kardashians. Viewers have seen the pair cuddle up together and the romantic moment where Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach.

Kourtney and Travis’ PDA

The couple doesn’t hide their feelings for each other and their PDA pictures are living proof. The pair aren’t shy in front of the camera.

Although, fans have pointed out that as devoted as he is, the Blink-182 star enjoys posing with Kourtney’s feet. As the lovebirds have been posting pictures with each other over the past year, Travis seemed to be worshipping his wife’s feet in posts – literally.

Travis Barker’s obsession w Kourtney’s feet makes me giggle. It’s like every photo shoot they have he always got a grip on the dawgs … — hannah scharton (@hannahscharton_) May 27, 2022

if i have to see travis barker kissing kourtney’s feet 1 more time — christi (@saigonliv) May 28, 2022

One fan wrote on Travis’ Instagram: “Something tells me Kourtney has never experienced love like this and I’m living for it.”

A second added: “I will never settle for anything less than this type of love and connection you all have for each other.❤️”

Kravis’ IVF cleanse

The Kardashians — “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go” – Episode 107 — Kim’s new found independence takes her to amazing heights in the world of fashion. Kris faces a challenge as a mom and manager while Kourtney and Travis explore new avenues on their fertility journey. Kourtney and Travis, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

During episode 7 of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis’s IVF journey included a complete Panchakarma cleanse. Meaning the two had to give up on a few activities in hopes to successfully get pregnant with their first child together.

No alcohol, no exercise, and no caffeine, they were also prohibited from being intimate. Shocked but understandable at the news, the couple was looking for different ways to show their affection to each other.

