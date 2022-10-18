









Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are celebrating their engagement anniversary since the drummer got down on one knee in Santa Barbara. Seven months later, the couple tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony.

It’s been a year since Kravis made the big step. Less than a year after dating each other, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality star on Rosewood’s beach in Santa Barbara.

Following their incredibly romantic and rose-filled engagement, Travis and Kourtney had three wedding ceremonies, with the final being in Portofino, Italy. Remember that 2 am wedding rehearsal in Las Vegas with an Elvis Presley impersonator?

A year later, the couple celebrated the occasion by posting pictures of their engagement.

Travis and Kourtney celebrate engagement anniversary

On October 17, Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to share a carousel of images from her engagement day. From kissing to walking down a path of roses, family and friends of the couple witnessed their engagement from afar.

“October 17,” Kourtney wrote in a message to her 202 million followers with a red heart emoji.

Amongst all the comments from fans, Travis replied: “I will love you forever, today and every day.”

As revealed in the third episode of season one of The Kardashians, Travis proposed to Kourtney after getting the blessing from her mom Kris Jenner and visiting her dad Rob Kardashian Snr’s graveyard.

In another post, Travis used a black-and-white picture taken moments after their wedding day back in May, and wrote the same caption but added a black heart.

Fans are ‘bamboozled’ at the timing

Kourtney, which celebrated her first marriage after a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, was one step closer to making her dream come true with Travis.

Fans of the duo showed their happiness for the couple, as this marked a very important step for them. However, followers couldn’t believe that a year had already passed since their iconic engagement ‘broke the internet’.

A follower wrote: “How this was a year ago, someone tell me.” Another fan followed: “It’s been a year already?!?!”

Then a third one added: “I remember when you guys broke the internet with these pictures.”

“Love birds,” a fourth user simply penned.

How did Travis and Kourtney meet?

Travis and Kourtney first met in 2006. According to Cosmopolitan, the pair met through her sister Kim Kardashian, who was friends with Paris Hilton.

Interestingly, Travis was reportedly interested in Kim reports the Mail Online, but his eyes met Kourtney’s years later. In 2017, following Kourtney’s final split with Scott, Travis moved to Calabasas and the two became next-door neighbors.

The musician even made an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where he hung out with Kourtney and Khloé because “his kids and my kids are really good friends”.

After speculation about lunch, dinners, and dating rumors, the couple made it official on February 2021, days after Valentine’s Day.

Now, more than a year later, they are now husband and wife. Even though they still don’t live together, both are head over heels for each other and their blended family.

