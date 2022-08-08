











It appears Travis Barker overcame his fear of heights as his love grew for Kourtney. The drummer has proved how far he’s come during his current lake trip.

The Barkers are enjoying some family time on a lake trip jam-packed with exhilarating activities, including wakeboarding and zip-lining.

Travis Barker showed fans his carefree zip-line trip on Instagram as proof of how he overcame his fear of heights and flying.

Kourtney and Travis take the lakes

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Dressed casually in his signature black tank top and low-top sneakers, the Blink-182 drummer excitedly kicked off the platform before soaring through the forest in his harness.

Captioned “Used to be afraid of heights,” the post marks yet another occasion the 46-year-old has overcome his over fear of heights and flying.

Kourtney helped Travis over fear of flying

Last year, he reportedly credited Kourtney for helping him defeat his uneasiness. He soon posted an image of the couple walking a high barely-there bridge.

Accompanied by Reign, and possibly more of Kourtney’s children, the holiday comes 14 years after Travis experienced a freak plane crash. It resulted in third-degree burns across 65 percent of his body.

On September 19, 2008, the musician boarded a private plate in South Carolina with his security guard, assistant, and collaborator DJ AM. During takeff, a plane tyre blew out, causing the aircraft to crash into an embankment. The pilots, along with Travis’ assistant and security guard, tragically died in the accident.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the father of three revealed he underwent 16 surgeries and 48-hour blood transfusions, as well as being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Thank to his love with Kourtney, he finally mustered up the courage in 2021 to jet around the world with her. It was the first time he got on a plane after the tragedy.

“I made a deal with her [Kourtney] that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you,” Travis said.

“‘I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you'” he recalled.

“And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Kravis go commercial amid Kylie’s private jet backlash

Kylie’s alleged 17-minute plane rides caused an internet frenzy in July, prompting fans to label accuse her of being a “climate criminal” . The short journey allegedly totals about a quarter of the total annual carbon footprint of the average person globally.

However, the backlash is from flight trackers of Kylie’s private jet allegedly. It’s not been clear if Kylie Jenner herself was in the plane. The makeup mogul has not responded to any of the backlash or reports since.

Meanwhile, the Barkers are keeping things low-key by boarding an Alaska Airlines flight over the weekend. Reportedly travelling with Penelope and North, the couple were snapped by economy passengers in their masks and hoodies.

Known for their organic and vegan lifestyle, Kourtney and Travis’ habits produce half the carbon foodprint as meat-heavy diets, reports Shrink That Foodprint.

