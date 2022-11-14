Travis Barker's best moments - Beach proposal to visiting Kourtney's dad's grave











Travis might not have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians during their early days on television, but he surely stole the heart of the eldest of the tribe. Now a part of their new reality series, the Blink-182 drummer has stolen the Kardashian spotlight a few times, and we’re not just talking about Travis Barker’s romantic beach proposal either.

Kourtney Kardashian may have confirmed her relationship with Travis on February 2021, but the two have been close friends for more than a decade. Funny enough, the musician had made several appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Who would’ve thought they would end up together?

Celebrating Travis’ 47th birthday, we have gathered the moments when Travis Barker has stolen the spotlight from the Kardashian-Jenner clan – and rightly so.

Travis Barker’s best moments from The Kardashians

5. First KUWTK appearance

In April 2017, Travis made his first-ever appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians during season 13. As fans might’ve known, the musician lived close to the family and had a very good relationship with his neighbors.

During the confessional, Kourtney told the cameras: “Our friend and neighbor, Travis Barker, decided to come over to Khloé’s house because his kids and my kids are really good friends.”

The two were just friends and Kourtney introduced him as a “neighbor and friend”, but fans knew there was a spark between the two. Also, their kids were close friends (and still are), which made it so perfect.

The drummer was also featured in other episodes, the last one being Kourtney’s 40th birthday.

4. Using his studio to record Kris Jenner’s Christmas song

During the finale episode of the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner paid a visit to her new son-in-law, Travis, to record a Christmas song – which was a hit in itself.

Even though the song was released on Christmas Eve in December 2021, fans saw the behind-the-scenes of the famous song during a later episode, which was released several months later.

Recording at the Blink-182 studio and despite not having a Grammy Award-winning singing voice, Kris’ Christmas spirit was accompanied by Travis’ drum skills and Kourtney’s contribution by playing the bells.

While longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble watched the show, Kourtney laughed so hard she almost “peed her pants”.

3. Getting special treatments as part of IVF

Travis and Kourtney have faced a long journey trying to get pregnant – which they’ve aired certain aspects on the reality show. With a desire of having a child of their own, the couple went through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to increase Kourt’s chances of getting pregnant.

Although their romance is very lovey-dovey, Travis and Kourtney wanted to try alternative methods to help their chances of falling pregnant. From not being able to be intimate to avoiding caffeine, it was not an easy process for both of them.

However, Travis was able to undergo special treatment for seven days, as they visited a spa for massage therapy. The musician received a Pinda Sweda and a Shiro Basti, which helped increase the flow of blood in the body.

Moments later, Travis’ head was wrapped in a crown, making him look like royalty with the white robe. He even joked about loving the treatment he was getting.

2. Visiting Robert Kardashian’s grave for permission to marry Kourtney

Travis wanted to spend the rest of his life with Kourtney and went the extra mile to get both of her parent’s permission. The heartwarming moment was mentioned during the third episode of the first season of The Kardashians.

“He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now,” Kris told Kim during a conversation.

“It was so sweet and tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked for your dad [for permission], and then I just lost it.”

Robert Kardashian Snr shot to fame after being on OJ Simpson’s legal team during his infamous trial. However, he sadly died from esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59, just months after his diagnosis.

1. Travis Barker’s beach proposal for Kourt

The Kardashian episodes release months after the events happen. Still, fans enjoy seeing behind the scenes from the stars’ perspective, even if they have to wait a little while longer.

An episode after Travis’ touching gesture visiting the grave of the late Robert Kardashian Snr, he popped the question on their first anniversary as a couple.

Gathering all sides of the family, they witnessed Travis Barker surprising his then-girlfriend on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by hundreds – or even thousands – of roses and candles for his special proposal.

Three ceremonies later, one of them in Las Vegas without a license, they are now happily married and living as husband and wife.

And we hope they are many more moments of Travis and Kourtney in The Kardashians in the future.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU/DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY.

