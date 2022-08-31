









Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in their honeymoon phase, that’s clear. Showing their love for one another in a steamy Instagram post, the Blink-182 drummer shared his definition of ‘happiness’. This translates to Kourtney being Travis’ ‘partner in crime’.

Celebrating the end of the month, Travis paid a tribute to his wife Kourtney, and vice-versa. Little over three months since their “official” marriage in a lavish Italian ceremony, the Barkers have continued to show their affection for each other.

Despite also sharing their business ventures and moments with their respective families, the duo never fail to share a few images of their love with their followers.

It comes after Kourtney has supported him on his first gigs since Travis’ hospital dash with pancreatitis.

Travis and Kourtney are ‘partners in crime’

On August 31, the 46-year-old shared three snaps of the couple with his 7.7 million followers. This time, he gave his own definition of the word ‘happiness’. The first image showed a steamy shot where the reality star sat on his lap, as both were dressed in black and posed for the camera. Very much Kravis vibes.

The second and third images seemed to have been taken with a vintage camera. The couple were canoodling in a private jet, as well as holding hands outside a Dolce and Gabbana store.

As the colour black represents their fairytale relationship, he added a black-heart emoji. Travis captioned it: “Happiness is a partner in crime.”

Previously earning her badge as a ‘tour wife’, the 43-year-old didn’t hesitate to leave a comment underneath: “Partner in crime of my dreams forever and ever and ever.”

Fans aren’t mad at the PDA overload

Ever since Kourtney and Travis made their relationship official, the couple has been freely showcasing their relationship on social media. If there is something they have shown, it is that they do not care what others say – sorry, haters.

Fans and critics of both celebrities left comments as they reacted for the hundredth time to a steamy shot of the most-talked-about couple in Hollywood.

One fan commented: “I love you two together.”

Another one penned: “Good to see you so genuinely happy, it radiates.”

Other fans thanked Travis for his love and protection for Kourtney, as he always “keeps his eyes on his wife.”

A third one criticized: “You all have nothing better to do than do photo shoots?”

Kourtney pulls a throwback momentum

Kourtney is happy in her relationship with Travis. Still, the reality star can’t help but reminisce about the moments during their first months of dating. Saying her farewells to August, she shared pictures with her hubby in the hot summer days in Italy a year prior.

The couple seems to have grown fond of Italy, where they spent one of their many vacations together. They also got married there. Remembering her baecation, she shared a series of photos highlighting her trip to the Italian Riviera in 2021.

As sister Khloé Kardashian gushed on the couple, Travis left a comment saying, “Ti amo” with a flaming-heart emoji. Fans of the Poosh founder were left confused as many thought about the pictures being taken this year due to her short hair.

