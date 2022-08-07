Travis Scott hitting door to celebrate show is 'cringe', says Kylie Jenner fans













Fans of Kylie Jenner didn’t know how to react to Travis Scott’s behaviour of hitting a door with joy after his sold-out show.

This week, Kylie Jenner and four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster were spotted in London, ahead of Travis’ gig. Both visited the Kylie Cosmetics store in the popular and luxury shopping location, Harrods.

The two took the chance to attend Travis Scott’s first sold-out show in London O2’s Arena. This became Travis’ first arena-size show since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.

However, fans were not sure what to make of Travis’ behaviour in one clip which Kylie Jenner filmed for the special occasion. Travis Scott kicked and pounded his fists at the door in excitement and joy, as he also screamed as champagne was being poured on him.

Fans react to Travis Scott ‘kicking the door’

The 31-year-old rapper became a trending topic after the aftermath of the show consisted of poured bottles of champagne, screams, and questionable kicks on the door.

Those around him joined in the celebration and shouted and screamed in praise for the star.

But some Kardashian fans were left confused. They tried to process the behaviour of the rapper as reality star Kylie Jenner filmed it all – and shared it with her 364 million Instagram followers.

Without a caption, the 24-year-old beauty mogul shared different shots that included selfies on the plane, matching shoes, pictures at the concert, and videos of the two celebrating the big night.

Nonetheless, it being a special day for the two wasn’t enough for the Kardashian fans. They began to ask about Travis’ “cringe” actions in the comments section.

One fan wrote: “Am I the only one cringing sooo hard through that video??” Another one followed: “Slide 6 scared me😂.”

A second one questioned: “How does that second last vid not give Kylie the ick 😂.”

However, other fans were happy to see Travis back on the stage as Kylie cheered from the audience. Many added heart-eyed comments as they were loving “this vibe and energy”.

They wrote about how it was great to see the family out and about together, as well as Stormi and Kylie supporting Travis in the stands.

Travis’ big show since Astroworld

On August 6, the famous rapper visited the capital of the United Kingdom to perform his first sold-out show following the Astroworld tragedy. The sad incident saw the deaths of 10 attendees in November 2021.

As the rapper took the British stage and fans cheered for his comeback, Travis began with the stellar performance of Hold That Heat.

Travis treated the audience by performing a new song titled God’s Country, which was meant to be on Kanye West’s 2021 Donda album.

With a capacity of 20,000 attendees, the American rapper will also perform tonight (August 7, 2022).

Kylie’s trip to London included an exclusive shopping area for Stormi

Kylie and her daughter Stormi enjoyed the exclusive treatment at Harrods as well. The tycoon received VIP treatment at London’s most exclusive and famous shopping department after spending 24 hours in Milan earlier this week.

The 24-year-old shared her experience via TikTok, captioning the video: “Me and Stormi baby take Harrods 🖤.”

To make the trip even more memorable for the two, Harrods treated them to an exclusive area for her four-year-old daughter. The room was full of clothes, shoes, and accessories for Stormi ‘to shop’. Christian Dior bags also filled the space.

Kylie says in the clip: “Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner said. “Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

