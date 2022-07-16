











Musician Travis Scott‘s private jet has made for quite the debacle on social media, as neither him nor his beau Kylie Jenner could decide which of their own airplanes to ride. As a result, the couple have received major backlash.

Travis first purchased a private jet in 2020 for a reported $72 million, which he has registered as Cactus Jack Airlines. And it was the star of Kylie’s latest Instagram post which was captioned: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

The couple posed in front of two private jets on her page, which was edited to a black and white filter. As they prepared to head out for a ride on Friday, they received plenty of comments accusing them of flaunting wealth.

Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Travis and Kylie’s private jets

Kylie uploaded a picture to her Instagram on July 15th, where she is seen cuddling Travis and Stormi, and asking which of their private jets to travel in. In just 13 hours, it garnered over five million likes from followers.

The Kardashian sister is said to have purchased the craft in 2020 for a rumored $72.8 million. Last month, Kylie took a quick 30-minute day trip to Palm Springs on her customized Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft!

Kylie’s luxury jet has 10 white leather seats embroidered with her initials, and is measured at 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet. Travis’ airplane isn’t as customised but debuted on his 29th birthday trip to Nassau in the Bahamas.

Fans react to Kylie’s recent pic

One follower penned: “Too much flaunting of your wealth when others are barely surviving!”

Another said: “Who’s plane should we pollute the earth today?”

“Maybe take neither’s and reduce your carbon footprint” was another fan’s reaction.

However, others thought Travis and Kylie were actually setting the tone for big goals they themselves want to achieve, and saw the photo as motivation.

Johnny Cyrus wrote: “his & hers – goals!!!!!”

The couple’s net worth

Kylie Jenner is now worth $900 million at the young age of 23, and is thought to be the highest paid model across the globe. She isn’t quite as rich as her sister Kim Kardashian though, with a wealth of $1 billion.

Travis Scott, on the other hand, is worth $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is also one of the highest-paid and most popular rappers in the world!

