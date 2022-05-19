Tristan joked Khloe Kardashian would 'never leave him' before paternity drama













Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has seen some turbulent moments in the history of the Kardashian’s relationships. In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Tristan Thompson joked that Khloe Kardashian would “never” leave him. This scene was filmed before the paternity drama unfolded with another woman.

For better or for worse, the Kardashians have always be friendly with their partners after breaking up. Now that her two eldest sisters have moved on from their divorces and are happily dating someone else, Khloé’s relationship with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson is airing on their new show.

Khloé will always consider Tristan as family

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

During the sixth episode of The Kardashians, titled This is a life or death situation, the former couple was at Kim’s place working out since Khloé’s mansion was still being built at the time.

They had an honest conversation about where the Kardashian sisters currently stand with their ex-partners despite not being together anymore.

“What an amazing family that you just keep everyone around at all times? How does this family still keep all these guys around?” Like, once you’re in, it’s like the mob. You can’t get out,” Khloé asked.

Tristan, who was gazing at Khloé, quirkily replied: “It’s like blood in, blood out, right?”

In the confessionary, Khloé opened up about Tristan and the good relationship that the two have and how he would always be considered “family” despite all the drama. She described it to be a “strong, loyal vibe in our family.”

“Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn’t like people talking about any one of us. It is really cute and how I think everyone should be. You just are supposed to protect your family,” Khloé added.

Fans are ‘cringing’ at Tristan saying Khloé “will never leave” him

Throughout the episodes that have been aired so far, fans have seen the good vibes between the two despite not being together anymore. Their good relationship goes as far as teasing each other about being stuck together, whether they like it or not. They clearly do.

“Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving,” Khloé jokingly said.

However, Tristan who has been forgiven before by the Good American founder, replied: “More like you’re never leaving me.”

Despite their on-and-off relationship, the two revealed to not be in their right headspace to get back together.

Although, fans are still not too keen on seeing them together and have spoken about their thoughts on the couple’s “cringe” and “silly” scenes.

I didn’t think, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could find a more awkward moment to define their relationship after the birth of, True, but here it is… #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/yS9U4wPpsT — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) May 19, 2022

The way I cringe during Khloe and Tristan's scenes 🤦🏾‍♀️. The second hand embarrassment is killing me 😫😫 #TheKardashians — The Ojuju (@ojujuofilaje) May 19, 2022

Lol watching Khloe and Tristan scenes is sooo cringe #TheKardashians — Reality TV gold (@Tumee_M_) May 19, 2022

Khloé and Tristan have such a silly relationship. #TheKardashians — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) May 19, 2022

Where do Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian currently stand?

Knowing that the episodes of The Kardashians were filmed ahead of their release date, it’s hard to know where Khloé Kardashian exactly stands today with the father of her daughter, True.

Khloé started dating the NBA player in September 2016 until 2018, shortly after their daughter True was born. Their relationship fell apart due to Tristan’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple decided to give it a shot and got back together. Nonetheless, the two ended up calling it quits again after another cheating scandal and a paternity drama.

Initially, Tristan denied reports that he fathered a child with another woman. However, he admitted he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ child following a paternity test. Tristan also publicly apologised to Khloe in his statement in January 2022.

“Khloé you don’t deserve this”

Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he added.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he added directly addressing the reality star. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Kardashians airs weekly on Hulu.