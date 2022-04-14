











Jonathan Cheban is known for his friendship with the Kardashian clan thanks to his numerous appearances on the family reality show, so what is he up to now?

The Kardashians is now airing on Hulu, bringing back the glamourous family back to our screens. The new show will feature the sisters’ new partners, as well as old friends, including Khloe’s BFF Malika.

Speaking of friends, Jonathan Cheban is known be to Kim’s ride-or-die for years and he’s featured in KUWTK and its spinoffs. Looks like the pair are still friends since he attended the Hulu premiere, but what is he up to when he’s not hanging with the clan?

Jonathan Cheban met Kim Kardashian at least 13 years ago

Jonathan, now known as Foodgod, met the reality star at the birthday party of their mutual friend Brittny Gastineau, the model-socialite daughter of former New York Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau.

He became a TV personality after his first KUWTK appearance in 2009 and since then, he’s cameoed in 42 episodes with the famous sisters.

His friendship with Kim wasn’t always smooth sailing though – remember the time Kim thought Jonathan betrayed her to write a tell-all book about her in a Kim And Kourtney Take New York episode? The reality star accused him of using her “like everyone else”.

Turns out, he was writing a guide on how to become an It Girl, using Kim as an example. She subsequently apologised but Jonathan hung up on her since he was hurt that Kim tested him- oh, the drama. Thankfully, the pair patched things up after she wrote a touching foreword.

What’s Jonathan up to now?

His stints on KUWTK landed him his own reality show, The Spin Crowd, in 2010. Documenting the lives of the employees at his PR firm, Command PR, it starred Jonathan and Simon Huck, another one of Kim’s friends. It was also produced by the sister herself but was cancelled after one season.

The 48-year-old continued building his TV presence by participating in Celebrity Big Brother UK. But he had an early exit due to feeling “a little bit edgy and claustrophobic” in the house. His appearances followed with Celebs Go Dating and Gemma Collins: Diva Forever.

He legally changed his name to Foodgod

Jonathan’s biggest transformation is undoubtedly his name, which he legally changed to Foodgod in October 2019 – yes, no space nor capital G.

Over the last few years, the TV star has transitioned into the world of food, having built the Foodgod brand on socials. He now posts food reviews, food hacks, and tries the most outrageous concoctions out there.