









The first episode of The Kardashians season 2 sees Khloe Kardashian tell her story about welcoming her new baby into her life. Kim Kardashian said on GMA prior to episode 1 premiering that viewers would see a lot of vulnerability on the show’s second season. Now fans are wondering when Khloe had her second kid.

The Kardashians star dealt with the news of her former partner’s infidelity on season 1 of the show. Now, she’s expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson. Khloe found out Tristan had fathered a child with another woman after she had decided to have a second child with him via a surrogate.

Khloe’s embryo transfer

During The Kardashians season 2, Khloe said her embryo transfer to the surrogate took place “days before Thanksgiving” 2021.

Episode 1 showed flashbacks of season 1 in which Kim could be seen on the phone to her sister, telling her the news of Tristan having another baby.

Khloe said she told Kim at the time: “We did an embryo transfer a couple of days ago.”

When was Tristan’s son born?

Tristan’s third child, son Theo, was born on December 1, 2021. People reports Theo was born in Santa Monica, California.

Maralee Nichols took to Instagram in June to share that her son was six months old.

When did Khloe have her second kid?

Khloe said she “found out about Tristan’s situation” the first week of December 2021. Despite her difficult situation, her family were shown during episode 1 as wanting to make the arrival of her second child a positive experience and they got together to plan a baby shower.

She and Tristan had already gone ahead with the surrogacy process and their son was born on July 28, 2022. Tristan and Khloe welcomed their first child together, True, in 2018.

During the September 22 episode of The Kardashians, viewers got to see Khloe’s son. The reality star has yet to reveal what his name is but she did say it would “begin with a T.”

