











The Kardashians is set to come back to Hulu with season 2 – but when exactly does the show return to the platform?

The first season of the show managed to blow people away as the drama kept them entertained. With the first season wrapping up, fans had been looking forward to the new season.

Luckily for them, the Kardashians know that time is crucial and the stars are set to return with a new season sooner than you think.

Photo by Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When does season 2 come out?

Season 2 of the show is set to come out on September 22, 2022. On July 11, the trailer for the upcoming season was released and it is already promising a lot of entertainment and drama.

Fans will finally get to see how Kourtney Kardashian chose her wedding dress. At the same time, viewers will get to have a peek inside how the entire wedding was planned.

To make things even more interesting, Kim Kardashian will also introduce her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on the show. While the couple haven’t been shy to show off their love in front of the cameras, it will be exciting to see them together on the show.

The show will also capture a crucial moment in Kylie Jenner’s life as the trailer gives a glimpse into the star’s pregnancy.

Who is suing the Kardashians for $100 million?

In the trailer, Khloe Kardashian was seen talking about getting sued for $100 million. For those who have been keeping up with the lives of the stars, you’ll know the person Khloe’s referring to is Blac Chyna, who dated Rob Kardashian and even shares a daughter with him.

The trailer hints the show will focus on the court case and what went on behind the scenes as the model filed a case against Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kris Jenner as she claimed they were the reason her show Rob And Chyna was cancelled.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

What happened in the previous season?

The previous season was packed with drama as fans got to know Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloe once again and even fathered a child with another woman.

While the show ended without giving a lot of details on what happened afterwards and where they stand as a couple, it might be something that could be looked into in the upcoming season.

Apart from that, the show also looked into the Scott-Kourtney-Travis drama as the tension between the trio kept getting awkward.

With only a few months until the show returns, we’re excited to see what more the series offers.