









It’s officially time for Kar-Jenner fans to get excited because The Kardashians is about to air on Hulu for season 2. After fans were hugely disappointed that KUWTK ended on E! Entertainment, the first instalment of their new show dropped in April 2022. Everyone thought that KUWTK season 20 was the end of the road, but as it turns out, our favourite reality TV family is back.

As Kris, Corey, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and the rest of the crew are set to return, many avid viewers want to know more about when the first episode is set to drop. Kim said while on GMA in September that episode 1 is arriving without any promo, so, when do The Kardashians air on Hulu? Let’s find out more…

The Kardashians are back for season 2

After KUWTK season 20 wrapped on E!, fans thought that the family had officially wrapped up filming reality TV for good.

However, thankfully for Kar-Jenner fans, The Kardashians launched on Hulu in April.

Now, season 2 of the new series is set to air on September 22nd, 2022.

When does The Kardashians air on Hulu?

The air time for The Kardashians season 2 on Hulu is 12 am ET.

New episodes will drop on Hulu each Thursday from the 22nd.

For UK viewers, the episodes are available to watch the following day via Disney+. It’s also available to watch on Star+ in Latin America.

Kim said episode 1 is ‘seriously deep’

Appearing on Good Morning America on September 20th, Kim spoke to Michael Strahan about the upcoming series and her current business ventures including SKKY Partners and SKIMS.

Kim explained that The Kardashians season 2 is arriving without any promo and that episode 1 is set to be “seriously deep” and “vulnerable”.

The mother-of-four added that she’s “excited” to see how the new season is received by fans and that she thinks that people will be “surprised” at what’s in store in episode 1.

