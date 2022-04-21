











When it comes to dating, the Kardashians’ have a long resume. Some of the Kardashian’s exes and relationships ended up bringing more drama into the family aside from their TV show. But what happened to their past lovers and where are they now?

During the several years in the spotlight, the Kardashians have shared insight into their relationships along the way.

The majority of them have even appeared in the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Reality Tibit has gathered the most famous Kardashian exes and their current whereabouts. Some have moved on, whereas others, not so much.

Scott Disick (Kourtney Kardashian)

Despite Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick calling it quits many years ago. Scott has still remained in the family, and rightly so. The pair dated for several years and share their children together. As one of the most known of Kardashian’s exes, he is a beloved member of the ‘extended’ family with fans.

Although he did have a serious relationship with Sofia Richie for three years, Scott has not yet settled down.

Recently, he has been linked to various models including Too Hot To Handle contestant Holly Scarfone.

Scott recently brought model Rebecca Donaldson as his plus one to the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians… It appears things are going well with the pair.

Kris Humphries (Kim Kardashian)

Remember when Kim Kardashian was married for 72 days? Well, the man inside that pairing was Kris Humphries.

The then-NBA player dated Kim for seven months before the engagement. However, their marriage did not last long and Kim filed for a divorce.

Now, Kris is a retired NBA player who has been living a more life outside of the spotlight.

He has become a real estate agent and opened several Five Guys restaurants in Minnesota, reports The Sun.

Although it has not been confirmed if he is in a relationship, he was spotted with model Neyleen Ashley earlier this year.

French Montana (Khloe Kardashian)

After her split from Lamar Odom, the reality TV star maintained a brief relationship with singer French Montana.

According to The Sun, the two dated approximately for eight months and have remained friends ever since. It’s great to hear that one of the Kardashian’s exes has a great friendship with their ex partner.

French Montana is still releasing music and Showbiz CheatSheet reports Montana is allegedly dating Noelle Dobie. Noelle once dated Nicky Minaj’s current husband Kenny Petty.

Blac Chyna (Rob Kardashian)

The only son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian dated Blac Chyna. After dating Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon, he started seeing Chyna and they share a child together, Dream.

Blac Chyna is currently co-parenting with Robert, although there have been public accusations in the past where Chyna called out Rob for allegedly not paying child support. However, Rob responded explaining how he cares for their daughter half of the time in the co-parenting set up.

A$AP Rocky (Kendall Jenner)

A$AP Rocky’s connection with supermodel Kendall Jenner was kept under the radar for the majority of the relationship.

The couple made it official at the 2017 Met Gala. Although, the two did not last long and called it quits a year later.

However, A$AP Rocky is now in a relationship with the R&B singer and fashion designer Rihanna. The two are about to welcome their first child together in the upcoming months.

Tyga (Kylie Jenner)

Kylie’s first and longest public relationship was with rapper Tyga. He even tattooed Kylie’s name on his arm, that’s how in love the pair were.

However, the two ended up calling it quits in 2017.

Ever since then, the rapper has been releasing his music with tops hits such as Loco Contigo (with DJ Snake), Juicy (with Doja Cat), and Ayy Macarena.

The rapper has been with various singers and influencers, but in early 2021 he began dating social media influencer, Camaryn Swanson. However, they are no longer together anymore.