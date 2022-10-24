









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner first sparked dating rumors in 2017. The following year, the rapper and the Kardashians star welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Stormi. Now, Travis and Kylie are parents to two as they welcomed a son, Wolf, in 2022.

While Travis and Kylie appeared to be one celebrity couple who weren’t experiencing rumors of infidelity or breakups, in 2022, Travis responded to claims that he has had a relationship with a woman named Rojean Kar. Here’s more on who Rojean is, her age, and her Instagram page.

Who is Rojean Kar?

Rojean Kar is an Instagram model with over 400K followers. She can be found under the handle @yungsweetro and writes in her bio that she’s “not a fit tea pusher”.

Judging by Rojean’s Instagram page, she’s no stranger to posting racy photos including bikini snaps and sultry evening dresses.

She also appears to enjoy a glamorous lifestyle as she posts photos of herself in supercars and opening Cartier gifts.

Rojean Kar’s age

Per Famous Birthdays, Rojean has been posting to Instagram since 2011 and is 27 years old.

The site also writes that she’s a Pisces on the zodiac.

Rojean is four years younger than Travis, who is 31, and two years older than Kylie, who is 25 years old.

Travis Scott denies rumors

In October 2022, Rojean posted a video to her Instagram Stories that showed her on the set of one of Travis’ productions behind a camera.

She wrote on the Story: “I’m directing obvi”.

Since rumors of Travis and Rojean being linked again in 2022 have surfaced, Travis has publicly denied them via Instagram.

Travis, who has over 46M followers, wrote on his IG Stories: “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video.

“I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Rojean responded to Travis’ post and alleged that he “cheats…every night” per Cosmopolitan.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Travis Scott’s representatives and Rojean Kar for comment.

