









The Kardashians are back for the sophomore season of their self-titled Hulu reality series and they are kicking off in a big way with the reveal that Khloe Kardashian has had a baby via surrogate.

Season 2 premiered on Thursday, September 22 with a special episode addressing the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s second child, a son, with her ex Tristan Thompson. Their first child, True, was born back on April 12, 2018.

Surrogacy has been discussed plenty of times on both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its follow-up The Kardashians. But why do the Kardashian family use surrogates? This is what the famous family has said over the years about their birth arrangements.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian welcomes second baby with help of a surrogate

The first episode of The Kardashians season 2 (Thursday, September 22) revealed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had another child with the help of a surrogate. Khloe reveals in the episode that this was being arranged last season. In fact, Khloe explains that days prior to learning Tristan was to have a baby with Maralee Nichols, they had arranged for the embryo transplant.

Khloe has never shied away from her fertility struggles. Back in March 2021, during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Khloe revealed that she’s a high-risk pregnancy carrier. “I’m not going to get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80-something per cent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning, but I didn’t know that was a lingering thing,” Khloe said in the clip.

This was seen in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! which was filmed between July 2020 and January 2021.

Why do the Kardashians use surrogates?

Khloe Kardashian is not the only family member to have had a child through surrogacy. Older sister Kim has had two children using a surrogate, Chicago and Psalm.

“I hated being pregnant,” Kim told the April 2018 issue of Elle. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Kim had gone through two harrowing pregnancies, suffering from placenta accreta during the deliveries of North then Saint West. This can be fatal and is one of the main causes of how mothers die during childbirth. Kim further explained to Elle that technically she had a “gestational carrier” to carry her two children; this is as both Chicago and Psalm were conceived of Kim’s egg, not the surrogates.

In Khloe Kardashian’s case, she was vocal about her struggles to conceive over the years. Khloe went through numerous rounds of IVF to have True. For her second child, Khloe did not specify why she used a surrogate, although a source reportedly told Heat Magazine: “There were medical reasons that factored into her decision to use a surrogate, but not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation.”

Kim talks surrogacy with Khloe

Although Khloe’s surrogacy journey only began around December 2021, her sister Kim has been sharing her experience with surrogates for months prior.

In a clip from KUWTK in March 2021, Kim called surrogacy “the best experience” when discussing it with Khloe.

“You know what giving birth feels like. I always say if you can do it, it’s such an amazing experience, but you’ll see that the love you’ll have for your kids is exactly the same. There’s no difference except there was someone else that was the carrier,” Kim said.

In a June 2021 KUWTK clip, Kim told Khloé how “scary” her first surrogacy experience was. Kim says: “I did a FaceTime first and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids, Kanye and her husband. I wanted to meet them all face-to-face. I wanted to feel and see if this energy was going to work for us. She was amazing, and her husband was so great.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK