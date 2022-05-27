Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad













Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.

The Kardashians features Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Travis Barker and the Kar-Jenner kids, but there’s one person who doesn’t appear on the show, so let’s take a look at why Rob isn’t on The Kardashians.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Rob on KUWTK

Throwing it back to 2007 and Rob was 20 years old.

He appeared on KUWTK and spin-off series such as Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami. Rob also had his own reality show with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna in 2016.

Rob appeared on reality TV less and less but made a return later on KUWTK. During the KUWTK reunion show in 2021, Khloe Kardashian said that Rob was “getting stronger” and “feeling better“. Kim said to ET that he’s “more low key” than the rest of the family.

OMG: When does The Kardashians episode 2 drop on Disney+?

Rob is not on The Kardashians in 2022

The Kardashians kicked off on Hulu in April 2022, but Rob Kardashian is nowhere to be seen on the show.

Rob stepped back from the spotlight many years ago. He’s dealt with depression and weight gain and once broke down at family therapy on KUWTK. Back in 2014, People reported that Rob tweeted about his weight gain writing that his “therapy will be the gym“.

During the KUWTK season 20 reunion, Khloe said that Rob is dating and doing well in life.

Rob not only isn’t a cast member on The Kardashians but he also didn’t attend Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Portofino wedding in May 2022. ET reported that Rob: “Likes to stay out of the limelight“.

Rob is a dad and CEO

Although the 35-year-old isn’t appearing on his family’s reality TV show in 2022, he’s keeping busy as he’s not only a dad to Dream, he’s also a CEO.

Rob founded brand Arthur George in 2012 which is a sock line. His sisters have hundreds of millions of Instagram followers but Rob’s account has 2.9M.

It’s clear to see from his Instagram page that the focus of his life is his five-year-old daughter, Dream. People reported in 2022 that he’s “focused on being a good dad“.

NO WAY: Is the Joyce Bonelli Kardashians feud over as Kim posts her on Instagram?

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK