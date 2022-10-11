Wild fan theory claims Kylie Jenner has named son 'Wayne' after Batman collab











Kylie Jenner recently announced her collab with Batman and introduced a new collection. While some fans have been waiting for products to drop, others believe a wild theory the reality star might have named her son “Wayne.”

Fans have been waiting for the reality star to reveal the name of her son for some time, who she welcomed in February 2022. At first, the reality star had referred to him as “Wolf.”

However, it was later revealed she had changed her name once again. As of now, Kylie has not commented on what the new name is.

A new wild fan theory has emerged online claiming it could be ‘Wayne’ – although the only link is the new makeup collaboration. As of yet, there are no other connections to the rumors.

Fans think baby boy may be named Wayne

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

While Kylie might be gatekeeping the name of her son, fans have been putting on their thinking hats. They have been countlessly trying to find any clues that might reveal the name of her son.

One of the recent wild theories is that the reality star might have named her son Wayne, and it is because of her Batman collab.

For those who have seen Batman, you would know that the name of the lead character is Bruce Wayne. Given that Kylie has been promoting her new collection, some think it could be a hint towards her son’s potential name.

One user wrote: “Wayne Webster??” while another joked: “Did she name her son Batman?

HITC and GRV Media has reached out to Kylie Jenner’s representatives for comment.

Kylie Jenner revealed how her son was named Wolf

In one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up about her son’s name while talking to her mother Kris Jenner.

The beauty mogul revealed she and Travis were still thinking of a name and were finding it hard to fixate on one. She further added that with Stormi, they knew right away what they wanted to name her.

However, things seemed to be complicated the second time around. The name Wolf came into the picture when the hospital staff asked Kylie for a moniker to put on his birth certificate. Given that there hadn’t been one, Khloé Kardashian stepped in and suggested writing Wolf until they thought of a new name.

At the end of the conversation, Kylie admitted she was not happy with “Wolf” and was still wondering what would be best for him.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian is hauntingly chic as curves on show in tight black catsuit

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

When is her new collection dropping?

Kylie’s new collection will be dropping on October 19th. As of now, the star has not revealed what fans can expect from the collab.

Nonetheless, people are excited to see what she has to offer as the reality star has debuted the eyeshadow colors one might see.

In her recent post, the mom-of-two was seen wearing yellow and blue eyeshadow, and fans are waiting to get their hands on it.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK