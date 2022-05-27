











Now that Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, everyone is dying to know whether he’ll make a cameo as she is going to reveal more info about their relationship on episode 8.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are a couple we never expected to see, but we’re loving it. Kim has uploaded several couple photos and, yes, they’re adorable.

They attended the MET Gala 2022 together and the Skims founder will finally be divulging details about their romance on the upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

We’re hoping the ex-SNL star makes an appearance but his inner circle has apparently told him to steer clear of the reality world.

Pete Davidson warned to stay out of The Kardashians

Despite being one of the biggest comedians around, Pete has had a low amount of media coverage, even when he dated Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

Only when his relationship with Kim was confirmed did we begin to see Pete’s name in headlines, whether it was his feud with Kanye or simply vacationing with the reality star.

Since the 28-year-old has no social media, it’s already a giveaway he’s a relatively private celeb. And, unfortunately for us, it looks as though he won’t be welcoming any cameras into his life any time soon.

Page Six reports his friends advised against appearing on the Hulu show, stating: “His career has taken off, what does he need this for?”

“It’s a sure way to kill the relationship. Getting involved in the show decimates every man,” they added.

During the past 15 years we’ve seen boyfriends and husbands come and go – so perhaps the Kardashian ‘curse’ does exist?

As for Pete’s career, it’s at its peak. The actor just exited SNL after eight successful years and has three movies lined up with the likes of Kaley Cuoco and SNL colleague Colin Jost.

He isn’t against filming reality, “it’s just not what he does”, Kim told Variety. So we could see him on the show, just not this season, she confirmed.

Kanye never used to appear in KUWTK but eventually sat down for a confessional interview in 2019 and even appeared briefly in episode 7 of the Hulu series.

Kim and Pete’s dating timeline

January 2019

The couple were already friends before dating and even went to dinner together with Kanye, Timothy Chalamet, and Kid Cudi. Ironically, he called Kimye “the cutest couple”.

Thanks to them, though, Pete probably lost a couple of wads of cash that night.

October 2021

Kim and Pete collaborated on an Aladdin-themed sketch on SNL; the backdrop for their first kiss. What a perfect first date!

January 2022

The pair were spotted on holiday in the Bahamas.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson living their best lives in The Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/Gn6iEIuLwg — drama for the girls  (@dramaforthegirl) January 6, 2022

March 2022

Kim shared photos of Pete for the first time on her Instagram; the comedian was grinning from ear to ear.

April 2022

A month later, the couple attended The Kardashians premiere together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at #TheKardashians premiere earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/QKeyGdvV9f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 26, 2022

May 2022

Their first red carpet debut: the MET Gala 2022. Kim wore the iconic “Happy Birthday Mr President” Marilyn Monroe dress, while Pete was looking dapper in double-breasted suit and sunglasses.

