











The Kardashians have uploaded some questionable photos over the years so here’s a round-up of their worst Photoshop fails.

The Kardashian sisters are Instagram queens, so the internet is always on the lookout for when they slip up with their Photoshop edits. While they’ve been suspected of editing their bodies and skin, the clan have never admitted to Photoshopping for vanity reasons.

They’re not professional editors so they’ve had some botched edits; here are some of our favourites.

NEW: How Kris Jenner’s relationship with Robert Kardashian shaped her kids’ love lives

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Inside the Kardashian’s worst Photoshop fails

Kim’s mirrored car

In March 2018. Kim posted a paparazzi photo of herself with a particular vehicle in the background. It definitely isn’t a car (anymore) – looks more like a buggy after her mirrored photo effect.

With such an evident fail, of course, Kim was aware. She disabled the comments after many blasted her for the flop and took to her Instagram Story to explain the situation.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,'” Kim wrote. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted – I only added a filter to it…It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that.”

Kim edited True Thompson into a Disneyland trip

Kim and Chicago spent a day at Disneyland in December 2021 with True Thompson – or so we thought.

One look at the photo and it’s evident that there’s something off about True in the images; the lighting on her isn’t consistent with Chicago and her hands are suspiciously blurry compared to her clear face.

After a little bit of digging, fans discovered that Stormi was the original child in the photo, so Kim owned up to the Photoshop.

“OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic!” she wrote on her IG Story. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!”

The photo was indeed of Chicago and Stormi but since Kylie didn’t want Stormi to be posted, Kim edited True in instead so that she could still upload it to her profile.

“You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul … And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid,” she added.

Kris and Gordon Ramsey’s airbrushed skin

Gordon Ramsey first posted this image of the pair to celebrate Kris’ cookbook:

The momager uploaded the same image five days later, but their skin was looking a lot smoother than before:

Kim Photoshopped North into a Christmas card

Kim is guilty of editing children into her snaps once again, but this one is completely understandable.

North didn’t want to be in the Christmas card, so the only option was to Photoshop her back in after, Kim explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. We have to say, it looks flawless and we would’ve never guessed.

The famous sixth toe

Kylie and Kim’s KKW Fragrance collaboration was promoted with the sisters in similar skin-tight jumpsuits.

If you zoom in closer to their foot though, you’ll see the entrepreneurs with what looks to be a sixth toe. This isn’t the first time they’ve seemingly had an extra toe.

Kim clarified that it was never a botched edit; she has a bump on the side of her foot which smashes down when she wears shoes, giving the sixth-toe illusion.

Khloe’s elongated hands

The youngest Kardashian sister was accused of editing her hands and fingers, which looked abnormally long. Comments such as “What is with the hand?” and “Look at her waist, the wood pattern is wonky” were left under the photo, but Khloe has never addressed this particular occasion.

Kylie’s warped curtains

A TikTok user went viral for investigating Kylie’s bikini shot. In the celeb’s first photo, the curtains are straight but in the second, they become warped near her thighs and waist, hinting that she edited her hourglass figure.

Kendall’s missing strap

In a photo taken during Kim’s 40th birthday bash on a private island, part of Kendall’s strap is evidently missing.

We predict that Khloe was trying to fix Kourtney’s hair and created a physics-defying strap in the process.

Kylie’s distorted pool

The Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunted her figure in a series of snaps in April 2020. Fans, however, were more interested in the curved pool edge underneath her thigh.

She quickly deleted them and re-uploaded them with the wonky edgy cropped out.

Kylie you are the worst using photoshop pic.twitter.com/eoGOsG0BqA — L|C (@wichocantu98) April 28, 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK