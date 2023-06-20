The Price is Right’s Manuela was pregnant while filming the daytime TV show. The model now has fans asking if she had her baby as she sports a bump in new episodes that are only airing, but it can all be explained.

Manuela Arbelaez has been a model on The Price is Right for years. During her fame, she had two pregnancies and donned a baby bump while she was expecting. More recently, fans were confused about whether she had her baby.

She has had a “crazy snapback” after giving birth to two babies, and fans love her Instagram updates. The model gave birth to her second baby in October 2022 but Reality Titbit can explain why she is still pregnant on TV.

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Price is Right’s Manuela was pregnant

Manuela Arbelaez on The Price is Right has been pregnant twice while being a model on the show. She has been married to the father of her two daughters, Matthew Dohert, since February 2018.

In 2019 on the show, she announced her pregnancy for their first child, a girl they called Matilda who is often affectionally referred to as Tilly. Then, for their second, Manuela showed a bump in September 2022 episodes.

Now, episodes of the CBS show are still showing her with a pregnancy bump, which prodded fans to ask if Manuela had her baby yet, or whether she was pregnant with a third. However, the latter is not the case.

Manuela had her baby in 2022

Manuela Arbelaez was pregnant while fulfilling her The Price is Right model duties. It was then on October 18 that she welcomed Madeline Mercedes Doherty, her second daughter, into her life. She wrote on Instagram:

Never knew one’s heart can hold so much love all at once. The last few frames of our girls meeting each other made this crazy primal birth experience worth every ounce of pain I felt! 😅

The Price is Right episodes are usually filmed several months in advance, hence why Manuela still appears to be pregnant in a June 2023 episode. On April 17, 2022, Manuela and her partner Matt announced they were expecting.

Photo by Bonnie Osborne/CBS via Getty Images

Fans remark at ‘crazy snapback’

The Price is Right fans have inundated Manuela with compliments due to her “crazy snap back” after having her baby just months ago. She has been showing off her slender figure in new Instagram videos.

One fan wrote: “Wow and you just had a baby … when ?? 🥵”

Another penned: “You look fabulous in all of them, especially just having your Bby ❤️❤️.”

“Didn’t you just have a baby? Holy moly🔥🔥” commented another follower.

