The real reason Evelyn Lozada isn't joining Basketball Wives season 10













Basketball Wives is finally coming back for its tenth season after a long hiatus and viewers are in for some pretty big changes ahead of the new season. There has been a big mix up with the cast, with only a few of the OG members coming back but also a lot of previously featured ladies will be making a comeback.

One OG not making her return is Evelyn Lozada, who announced that she had quit the show for good last year as well as her nemesis Tami Roman, who won’t be making her return either.

Reality Titbit has all the details on why Evelyn left the show as well as the ladies that will be making up the season 10 cast. Check it out.

Evelyn Lozada.

Why did Evelyn leave the show?

It was uncertain after season nine as to whether the show would return at all after it received mediocre reviews following its ninth season. However, the network has managed to work some magic and has revitalised the show for an exciting tenth season, but Evelyn won’t be joining the girls.

Evelyn is absent from the cast line up and she made her announcement about not continuing on the show last year when she said that she had quit the show for good.

The reality star explained that it was because she felt ready to move onwards and upwards, and open herself up to more opportunities, she explained:

I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that It’s time for me to open up the universe to other things. Eveyln Lozada

Major cast shake-up

Before we delve into the OG’s that will be making their return to the show, we have some MVPs coming back who were only featured for a small amount of time on the show in previous seasons.

Firstly making a comeback is Brooke Bailey who was a cast member in season two, as well as DJ Duffey from season five and Brittish Williams from season three.

All three of these ladies didn’t stay on the show for very long during their seasons therefore fans are pretty excited to get to see more of them after they left a good impression on audiences when they joined the show.

The OG’s are back, including Angel Brinks

Aside from the MVPs we just mentioned, thankfully we will get to see some of our favourite faces return as they are set to bring back the drama.

Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Malaysia Pargo are all set to make their return, as well as executive producer Shaunie O’Neill who will continue to be in the mix.

Angel Brinks will also be making her return to the show, she was featured briefly throughout season five and will be back five seasons on, and this time she is pregnant. However, it doesn’t all seem too good for Angel as the trailer showed the girls giving her a hard time about suspicions surrounding her baby daddy.

