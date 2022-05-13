The reason Scott fell out with The Kardashians, from Kris calling him "shady" to Kendall being "over it"













Things got a little heated during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians and this time the drama was surrounding Kourtney’s ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Disick ended up getting into not one, but two fights with Kris and Kendall Jenner after he had a go at them for excluding him from certain family events since Kourtney’s engagement to Travis.

Kris even ended up labeling him “shady” after Scott confronted the momager for not inviting him to her birthday dinner. Reality Titbit has all the details on both of the arguments that went down, check it out.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Scott slams Kris Jenner in a heated argument

Things have been getting a little awkward with Scott and the rest of the Kardashian clan for the past few episodes and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

During this week’s episode, Scott went for lunch with Kris and after a little small talk things took a turn when Kris joked that the show should be called The Disicks instead of The Kardashians which spurred Scott on to question his current “status’ in the family. Scott bit back at Kris and said:

But then you felt like you don’t invite me to half the shit you do anymore anyway, so why call it The Disicks?

Kris then said “I invited you to lunch for my birthday” But Scott wasn’t having any of it and called her out saying that it wasn’t her birthday lunch. He then accused Kris of lying and said:

This is not a proper place you would go to celebrate one’s birthday. Especially not your glamorous ass. What’s going on, any birthday party?

Kris awkwardly replied:

Um, not really a birthday party. No grandkids, but a few of my kids are gonna come over — they haven’t seen the house at all.”

The conversation continued and Scott appeared very upset as he asked if he was going to be invited and that “nobody told him.”

Scott Disick 😭😭😭



Like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis are on his neck, yall think they did it on purpose? #Kardashians #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/h3zjfpCvPF — Daisy is her name (@her_khumalo) May 12, 2022

Kris said she felt like she would be “cheating on Kourtney”

Scott continued to question Kris and responded by asking why? Then continuing to make her feel bad by saying:

Why would I not come over? You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died.

Kris said that she still felt the same way, to which Scott replied “you obviously don’t.” `things got very heated as the back and forth narrative continued. Kris ended up saying that if things were different with him and Travis it would be okay to which Scott responded:

We’re fine. For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete shit. I love you, but how did you think I would feel?”

Kris was very annoyed by this point and told Scott to “grow up.” Scott ended the conversation by calling Kris “mean” to which she responded, “wow, that’s shady.”

Imagine travis barker being the drummer of the most influential 90s pop punk band, surviving a plane crash, finally finding true love, and then having to deal with 😐 scott disick. — becky (@madtallicayeah) May 12, 2022

Scott then had beef with Kendall

Later in the episode, we also saw Scott and Kendall argue over similar issues surrounding family events. Things became awkward when Scott asked Kendall and Kris if he was invited to their Thanksgiving whilst also throwing some shade. He asked:

What’s going on for Thanksgiving? Did I get banned from that yet?

Kris announced that he was invited but it didn’t end there as he went on to ask Kendall why she didn’t invite him to her birthday dinner, which she explained was very intimate with only 15 people.

Kendall also added that she didn’t want to make Kourtney uncomfortable, they ended up having a back and forth over who was right and who was wrong with Disick speaking over Kendal multiple times.

Kendall tried to apologize saying, “You’re right, I should’ve texted you. But I’ve been the one to have that attitude about it the entire time” but Scott wasn’t having any of it and eventually Kendall stormed off saying she is “so over it.’

This is your sign to let go of your Scott Disick and let your Travis barker finally find you — 🦋 (@sal_ow2) May 5, 2022

