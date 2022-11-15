









The latest trend on TikTok has had top tier celebs lip-syncing the heart-wrenching lyrics of a singer from The voice. Kim Kardashian was one of the latest celebrities to join the Remember song trend as she paired up with daughter North West for a fun clip.

The popular song, which was released by Becky Hill and David Guetta in 2021, has now gone viral a year later on TikTok.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, then you’re missing something special. Over the past few weeks, the internet has become obsessed with Becky Hill’s Remember tune, as it has now accumulated more than a billion views.

In the TikTok videos, creators have altered Becky’s song in a new version, focusing on the voice and lyrics over muisc in the background. In some of the clips, one person stands in the foreground while a group of people jump into the scene with flashlights on, and appear and disappear as the verse goes on. Others simply lip-sync the song and let the words speak for themselves.

A-list celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp are the latest celebrities to have joined the trend.

Who is Becky Hill from The Voice?

Becky Hill rose to fame in 2012, after taking part in the first series of the Voice UK. Even though she didn’t make it past the semi-finals, the aspiring singer worked alongside Jessie J’s team.

A decade later, she has gone on to be one of the most successful contestants on the signing contest. She found herself topping the charts with her hits Remember, History, and My Heart Goes.

In 2014, she achieved her first number on the UK charts with Gecko (Overdrive) with Olivier Heldens.

The 28-year-old also won one of the two nominations at the 2022 Brit Awards, bagging a gong for Best Dance Act for her song ‘Remember’ featuring DJ David Guetta. It marked an important milestone in her decade career.

The British singer also performed at the closing ceremony of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 at Wembley Stadium, and also at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Celebrating one billion views of the #RememberChallenge

Last week, Becky went to her personal TikTok account to celebrate the success of her song. In the 13-second video, she added clips of Hollywood celebrities Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon, and Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp recreating the trend, as well as the wedding videos who used her track.

In a message to her fans, she wrote: “1 BILLION VIEWS!!! that’s a lot of videos created to Remember!!! thank you to everyone jumping on the trend… Mad what TikTok can do enit. Keep shining those torches & keep tagging me!”

The lyrics go:

It’s only when I’m lying in bed on my own And I wake up I don’t see your name on my phone It’s in the moments where I think that I’m better alone That’s when I remember, that’s when I remember Becky Hill in ‘Remember’

Kim Kardashian joined the Remember song trend with North

Celebrating Kim’s 40th birthday, North took to their conjoint TikTok account to post a birthday shoutout.

Spending time together in her oldest daughter’s room, Kim is on the bed as North lip-syncs the lyrics of the song.

The reality star was posing on the bed with her long blonde locks and wearing a velvet Adidas blue sweater, while the nine-year-old brought emotion with her facial expressions.

The 14-second video accumulated 4 million likes and 21.7 million views – and was a part of the incredible 1 billion stream achievement.

