Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt years involved band members Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont. She recently shared a clip in 2023 of their song, Don’t Speak, but fans have been left with a “bad taste” as a result.

When The Voice judge took to Instagram to share that her song with No Doubt called Don’t Speak had surpassed a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube, her followers didn’t agree that her former band members weren’t included.

Gwen Stefani is seen singing into a microphone with her husband, Blake Shelton, singing in the background. Of course, the singer has many of her songs, but the 2023 post had fans in disagreement with the judge.

Gwen Stefani shares clip without No Doubt

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to reveal the No Doubt song, Don’t Speak, had surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube on May 31. The clip showed her singing into a mic but there was no appearance from her former band members.

She celebrated the band’s 1995 song by posting a video of herself performing the song solo on stage. The clip showcased Gwen passionately singing while her husband Blake Shelton played guitar and provided background vocals.

With no mention or even the appearance of the No Doubt band members in the clip, the 2023 post has left fans angry. One fan wrote, “Very disappointed you didn’t post a video of the boys. This leaves a bad taste in my mouth. 🤢”

Inside Gwen’s past with No Doubt

Gwen joined No Doubt as Eric Stefani’s younger sister, who created the band with John Spence. She sang backing vocals and previously dated the bassist, Tony, but kept their relationship a secret for a year.

Impressed by the presence of stage-diving fans at No Doubt’s concerts and Gwen’s on-stage presence, Tony Ferguson signed the band to a multi-album deal with the newly created Interscope Records in 1990.

In 2014, Gwen released a solo single Baby Don’t Lie. Push and Shove remains as their last album, released in 2012, and performed at several events in 2015, including Global Citizen Earth Day Concert and Rock in Rio USA.

The 2023 post has fans disappointed

When Gwen shared a 2023 video clip of herself singing without the No Doubt band, her followers were not pleased that she had left them out. Longtime fans of the group left her with unhappy comments.

One fan wrote: “Would have preferred a video of NXD together like during the TK or ROS era. Don’t speak is a group thing, there was a magic operating when all the band members were there. One of the greatest breakup songs ever!”

Another penned on Instagram: “Can’t even post a video with the boys. 🤮”

“The video with *the boys* has surpassed 1 billion views. Not whatever this is…” reacted a fellow follower.

A fan wrote: “Yet you only post a video of you performing it? Way to shade the guys who helped you write this song.”

