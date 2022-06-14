











Kris Jenner is cooking up a storm in the kitchen, and what better way to celebrate having two fridges full of vegetables alone? Yep, the momager and star of Hulu’s The Kardashians is multi-talented and has her own recipes.

If you ever get a bit stuck for what to cook the kids for dinner in an evening, look no further. If the Kardashian clan wasn’t influential enough, from Khloe’s cookie tins to Kylie’s lip gloss, then Kris’ recipes will have you stunned.

Even Caitlyn Jenner took a leaf out of her exes cookbook and made a pasta recipe. She even has a famous brownie recipe worthy enough for Kris to tell you you’re “doing amazing, sweetie”. Recipes incoming…

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Try Kris Jenner’s brownie recipe

Kris is known for her famous brownie recipe which has been shared on her daughter Kourtney’s Poosh website. Kourt even carried on the tradition of giving the sweet treats to her own children.

It’s pretty easy to make for beginners, and is perfect for those with gluten-free and dairy-free diets. You can get 30 brownies out of this recipe – having a party anytime soon?

Ingredients you will need:

4 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 12-ounce package mini semisweet chocolate chips

Confectioner’s sugar (optional)

Recipe for Kris’ famous brownies:

1. Preheat the oven to 325° F.

2. Microwave the unsweetened chocolate and butter together and set aside.

3. In the bowl of a food processor, process the eggs and vanilla.

4. Slowly add the sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt until smooth.

5. Add the melted chocolate slowly through feeding tube and process until smooth.

6. Add the walnuts and chocolate chips one ingredient at a time and pulse to mix.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

8. When cool, cut into squares and sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar if desired.

The pasta dish Caitlyn Jenner loves

Caitlyn Jenner continued making Kris’ pasta dish after they got divorced. Made with sausage and peppers, Kris’ ex once debuted the well-known recipe on her YouTube cooking show!

The Fettucine with Sausages and Peppers recipe can also be found inside cookbook In The Kitchen With Kris. Caitlyn also made the recipe on her Instagram stories late last year and resorted to the book after forgetting the instructions.

This recipe makes four to six servings, and requires these ingredients:

1 pound fettuccine or other long pasta

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into Â½ -inch-wide strips

1 large yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into Â½ -inch-wide strips

1 large green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into Â½ -inch-wide strips

1 pound hot Italian sausage, casings removed

5 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil plus whole leaves for garnish

¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

How to make Kris’ pasta dish:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the fettuccine and cook according to the package directions until al dente.

2. Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red, yellow, and green peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the peppers to a plate. Set aside.

3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook until the sausage is cooked through and lightly browned, about ten minutes. Break up the sausage with the side of a wooden spoon into bite-size pieces as it cooks.

4. Stir in the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in

the peppers and juices on the plate, scraping up the browned bits in the pan with a wooden

spoon. Remove from the heat and cover skillet with the lid ajar to keep pepper mixture warm.

4. When the fettuccine is done, scoop out and reserve a half cup of the cooking water. Drain the fettuccine and return to the cooking pot. Add the pepper mixture, Parmesan cheese, basil, and parsley to the pasta and mix well, adding enough of the reserved cooking water to melt the cheese making a creamy sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Spoon into bowls, garnish with the basil leaves, and serve hot, with additional Parmesan passed on the side.

Tonight I’m making the one and only @KrisJenner famous sausage and peppers with fettuccine pasta I saw it and immediately was like this is the dish and also I’m expecting so I made sure to have some doughnuts as a snack . #Kardashian #doughnuts #momandbabyapproved — Melmatt (@melmatt1981) April 19, 2021

A lemon cake made by Kris

This recipe found on Sipp n Sunshine serves eight people, and is popular among Kardashian fans. It is considered one of the easier recipes to make, making the sweet dessert the perfect first cake to bake if you’re just starting out.

Ingredients:

1 package of Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme Deliciously Moist Cake Mix

1 package of Jell-O Lemon Instant Pudding & Pie Filling

1/2 Cup of vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 Cup of water

Fresh lemon juice

Powdered Sugar

Recipe for Kris’ lemon cake:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a bundt pan or a 9”x9” baking pan. This step is really important for the cake to turn out looking pretty, so grease the pan really well. In a a large mixing bowl, mix together the cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, water & oil until well combined, about 2 minutes. Bake in the oven on the middle rack for 45 – 50 minutes or until it is golden brown and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove it from the oven and let it sit in the pan for 30 minutes too cool down. Then flip it over onto a cooling rack or serving plate. For the glaze, squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon into a small bowl and add 1 cup of powdered sugar. Beat together with a whisk or fork until juice is incorporated. Add more powdered sugar if needed for a thick consistency that pours slowly. Pour the glaze on top of the cake or keep adding powdered sugar until you have a thicker frosting. Remove the cake from the refrigerator 30 minutes before you are ready to serve.

honestly… my dream in life is to make lemon cake with kris jenner. i just know that recipe tastes good and i know she’d be so enthusiastic throughout the baking process. — WATCHING BRIDGERTON S2 (@mavdiorxsch) March 8, 2022

How to buy Kris’ cookbook

Kris’ cookbook launched in 2014 but it’s still available to purchase now. You can find the recipe book on Amazon, eBay, Google Play and other stores, with an eBook for sale at $14.62 (£11.99). A hardback can be bought for $10.71 (£6.99).

The book is highly praised at four stars on Amazon, which is mainly full of Kardashian family favorites and entertaining tips. Have you seen the family’s parties?! Well, you can take a leaf out of their book – literally.

Photo by Michael N. Todaro/WireImage

