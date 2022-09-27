Things get exciting Below Deck as Eurovision star Destiny joins the crew











The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 was titled, Charter of Destiny and it featured the extra-special charter guest, Destiny Chukunyere. To some viewers she may have appeared as a “normal” guest, however, an avid Eurovision fan would know that she is so much more.

Destiny, 20, sang for her home country of Malta during the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 and is becoming a successful musician. The singer has also been on other shows and even won the X Factor.

It seems her career and performances are paying off as she managed to charter a yacht in the med – and that doesn’t come cheap!

Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Teaser | Disney+ BridTV 11336 Save Our Squad with David Beckham | Teaser | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Nhs_l2N3vSA/hqdefault.jpg 1103935 1103935 center 22403

Photo by Michael Campanella/WireImage

Destiny sang for Malta on Eurovision

Destiny’s biggest success in her career so far would most likely be when she competed for junior Eurovision when she was just 13 years old.

In 2015, she scored Malta’s second JESC victory in three years with the explosive “Not My Soul”. Her 185-point win set the record for the most points scored under the old voting system.

Destiny then went on to represent Malta at Eurovision 2021 with “Je Me Casse”. Destiny was originally due to sing “All Of My Love” at Eurovision 2021. However, the contest was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny won X factor and was on BGT

Aside from Eurovision, Destiny has also entered and competed in other competitions. According to Wiwi Blogs, in 2017 the 20-year-old gave it to her on BGT. She showcased her golden voice and attitude and blew the judges away, managing to secure a spot in the top 40.

Although she didn’t qualify for the grand final, everyone had nothing but praise for the singer. She was called a future star and people were instant that she needed to be signed up to a record label as soon as possible.

Aside from BGT, Destiny won the second season of X Factor Malta, which is how she got her stint on Eurovision. On the show, we got to see her perform hits by some of her favorite singers, including the likes of Jennifer Holliday and Whitney Houston.

Destiny says that her musical inspirations come from various artists, but she especially cites Beyonce and Aretha Franklin as the ones who kickstarted her dream to venture into the world of music.

Some eagle-eyed fans recognized her

During her charter on Below Deck, certain eagle-eyed fans recognized the singer from Eurovision and her previous music endeavors. One person on Twitter said:

I guarantee I’m in a very slim audience who watches Below Deck Med AND knew all the words to Destiny’s song from Eurovision.

Another chimed in saying, “Wait, I swear Destiny on Below Deck was on Eurovision!?” A third penned, “people don’t even realise who Destiny is… this girl can sing!”

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK