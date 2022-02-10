This area of La Quinta is filled with out of this world Kardashian homes











Since her divorce from Kanye, Kim Kardashian has announced in her latest interview with Vogue that for her next project she plans on building two new luxury homes, one of which will be in La Quinta, Palm Springs.

The Reality TV legend is planning to build a stunning Japanese inspired mansion in Palm Springs which is set to replicate a spaceship. However, Kim’s not the only one in the La Quinta area now as it seems the whole Kardashian clan are starting a property takeover.

Kim’s new Palm Springs mansion

Kim K’s Palm Springs project is set to be a big one. The star is working on the designs with Pritzker prize-winning Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, and has described the home so far as concrete grey and zen. Oh, and did we mention it’s going to have ‘space-ship vibes.’

The star plans for her luxury home to include a pool, spa and luxurious outdoor courtyard featuring a fountain and a pond. All of which will be enclosed in a triangular-shaped space-like dome.

The Kardashian’s take over La Quinta

It isn’t just Kim that has purchased a luxury home in La Quinta, her sister Kylie and mom Kris also have homes down the road in the exclusive Madison Club area.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Kim’s plot in the area is said to be $6.3 Million and is just over five miles away from Empire Polo Club, Indio – which is also where the Coachella festival takes place every year.

Kris’ Palm Spring’s home is even more spectacular than her LA house, with its monochrome and rigid architecture and is featured frequently throughout the last few seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim is also building another home in an ‘undisclosed’ area

Kim has her hands pretty full at the moment as she is also working on designing another home in an undisclosed area.

During the Vogue interview, she said she wouldn’t disclose the area of the property as nobody knows she has a place there and she wants to keep it that way.

The reality star is designing this property with another well-known architect, Kengo Kuma, who is the designer of the National Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

All that Kim would reveal about the home was that it sits over a lake and that the aesthetic would be true to her own, with its main features being glass and wood.