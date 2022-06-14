











Say goodbye to “rickrolling”, the latest TikTok trend is “krissing”, which is named after Kardashians mom-ager Kris Jenner – although some fans are confused about what the term really means.

Thousands of people on TikTok are now being “krissed” into watching her Lady Marmalade music video from 2012. If you’ve managed to avoid it, we’re here to explain what it means to be “krissed”.

What does getting ‘krissed’ mean?

If you spend time on TikTok you’ll have seen the latest trend as users complain they’ve been “krissed”.

Many users have been baffled by the posts but the trend seems to stem from a particular video of media personality Kris Jenner. So, if someone has been “krissed” on TikTok, it means a video they were watching unexpectedly ended with a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to iconic song Lady Marmalade.

The original video of Kris was uploaded a decade ago – but the part where Kris dances in a glittery green outfit has been the main focus of this latest TikTok trend. Users have been putting it at the end of videos, with fake rumours to draw people in, accompanied by captions such as: “You just got krissed.”

Me if getting krissed was a job pic.twitter.com/QfKwdcwSAx — H🖤 (@hdxqi) June 11, 2022

Fans getting ‘krissed’ left, right and centre

Many Tiktokers have fallen for the prank. For example, someone posted a video saying “omg Kendall Jenner is pregnant” followed by a “you’ve been krissed” – to which one person commented:

I got krissed again – how do I keep falling for it? TikTok

Got Krissed for the 7262728191 time today 😔 pic.twitter.com/QxoY5HA3hw — F‘ (@youfavoaries) June 11, 2022

Another comment, which received 80,000 likes, read: “I don’t wanna get krissed any more.”

Videos featuring the meme have been gathering millions of views as the krissed trend shows no sign of slowing. Some fans’ For You Pages have been completely taken over by the trend.

‘Krissing’ is basically ‘rickrolling’ for Gen Z

Not many Gen Zs know about “rickrolling” but it is essentially the same as what is happening with “krissed”.

Rickrolling came about when misleading hyperlinks were used to bait and switch people into viewing the music video for Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up.

So, “krissing” is basically the same – using blatantly false headlines to force behind-the-scenes footage from the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s 2012 Christmas card photo shoot down our throats!

We’re tempted to say: “Kriss off.”

Please?

