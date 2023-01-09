Love Island star Gemma Owen and rapper Bugzy Malone may seem like an unlikely pairing but a video doing the rounds on TikTok has alleged Gemma DM’d the Manchester-based music artist. Are we doubting it? Yes.

The video doesn’t state what Gemma allegedly said nor does it show any proof, so many viewers are doubting its credibility.

We take a look into the Gemma Owen and Bugzy Malone rumors circulating the platform.

TikTok video claims Gemma Owen DM’d Bugzy Malone

An account on TikTok with 13.8k followers posted a video in which it was alleged Gemma Owen DM’d Bugzy Malone. The account provides no evidence and just features separate pictures of the pair with the caption: “Gemma Owen DMing Bugzy Malone.”

The rumor appears baseless with many fans expressing doubts. One viewer commented “nonsense” while another penned: “Why are you making a TikTok about it trying to create drama.”

Others claimed Bugzy was married, to which the creator of the video replied: “She’s allowed to DM him. It doesn’t mean she’s getting on to him you know!”

At the time of writing, Gemma and Bugzy do not follow each other on Instagram.

GRV Media and Reality TitBit have contacted Gemma Owen’s reps for comment.

Gemma and Luca split in 2022

Gemma and Luca Bish were runners-up in the 2022 series of Love Island but took to Instagram to announce their split three months after leaving the show.

Taking to her Instagram stories at the time, Gemma said it wasn’t an easy decision but was ultimately the best for them.

Speaking about her year in a recent interview with Tatler, Gemma said: “I don’t have any regrets, which is really important.”

Bugzy Malone got engaged in 2019

In December 2019, Bugzy took to his social media to announce his engagement to his girlfriend of nine years. The couple got engaged in Paris while jetting down the Seine on a private boat, which the rapper posted on his Instagram.

Although the video has since been deleted from his social media accounts, the rapper is known to be very private about his personal life and hasn’t commented on his love life since.

It seems the Gemma Owen and Bugzy Malone DM chat is based on unsubstantiated rumour.

