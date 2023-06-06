Gracie McGraw gets candid about her recent weight loss, signaling that it is the unintended result of treating her PCOS.

Gracie, 26, daughter of music legends Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has documented her journey to help her PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, over the past year.

PCOS is a hormone imbalance that affects one in ten women of childbearing age. Those afflicted with the syndrome will typically become aware of its symptoms in their late teens and early twenties.

Recent snaps Gracie McGraw shared on social media have resulted in some critics slamming her with Ozempic claims. But Gracie dismisses such negativity by openly addressing her use of the medication.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

‘No need to accuse when I have been open’

Welcoming the start of summer, Gracie McGraw recently shared an Instagram post sunning herself in a swimsuit. “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism,” she captioned the post. “And Ozempic,” one sarcastic commenter added beneath, taking aim at Gracie’s changing physique.

But before the commenter either got the satisfaction of racking up likes or sparking a ‘comments war’, Gracie intervened and shut down such speculation.

“I did use Ozempic last year,” Gracie responded directly to the commenter. “I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it,” she added.

Gracie was instantly supported by her fans, who praised her openness in this treatment journey. “So amazing that you took action that made sense for your body and your life,” one commenter wrote before adding, “You don’t have to explain anything to anyone. Bravo to you for taking care of yourself.”

Gracie McGraw struggled with weight before PCOS diagnosis

In March 2022, Gracie McGraw revealed to her following on social media that she had received a PCOS diagnosis.

“I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4,” the singer reportedly wrote at the time. “During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.”

Weight gain is a common symptom of PCOS. This is as women who have PCOS have higher levels of male hormones and are “insulin-resistant.” This syndrome makes it difficult for the body to use insulin, which helps convert sugars and starches from foods into energy. As a result, women with PCOS are more likely to develop health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

How Ozempic can be used to help PCOS

Ozempic is an anti-diabetic medicine that is commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes. However, the last year has seen this medication splashed all over the headlines, as it reportedly is used by celebrities for weight loss.

Ozempic contains the active ingredient semaglutide. This works by suppressing appetite and inducing a feeling of “fullness,” prompting weight loss. Semaglutide also helps the pancreas produce insulin, meaning it can help manage type 2 diabetes. This way of managing insulin production means it can also help those affected by PCOS, which is why Gracie was taking the medication.

Gracie McGraw now takes Mounjaro, another anti-diabetic medication, to help her condition.