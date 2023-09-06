Timothee Chalamet was smoking while kissing Kylie Jenner at the Beyonce concert. Fans are now asking Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s age difference. Some onlookers despised seeing him smoke with fans below him, while others simply said the actor is a “grown man.”

Cute videos that are going viral finally confirm Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner‘s romance at a Beyonce concert, but there’s just one thing that fans cannot ignore. And that’s Timothee smoking a cigarette… Many are shocked to discover his unhealthy habit – but his fandom has his back!

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Timothee Chalamet’s smoking causes chaos

Timothee Chalamet’s smoking has caused quite the scene on social media. The cuteness of him kissing Kylie at a Beyonce concert wasn’t quite enough for some to be able to forgive him.

A fan wrote: “Timothee Chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé’s birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me.” Another said: “Everyone complaining about timothée smoking like leave this man alone.”

“The most insane part about the Timothee Chalamet video is not the cigarette but the fact he’s smoking it inside of an arena and ashing onto random people,” reacted another Twitter user.

Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem phased

Regardless of the anger towards Timothee Chalamet’s smoking, Kylie didn’t seem too bothered. She was seen kissing and cuddling her new beau in public for the first time as they enjoyed the Beyonce concert.

Although Kylie isn’t a known smoker, she was seen lighting up a cigarette in Paris in January 2023. Then, she was caught holding a box of cigarettes in June, during a date with Timothee.

Some fans are convinced that she’s picked up the habit from Timothee. And Kylie and Timothee have a whole clan of people who are saying it’s nobody else’s business but theirs.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The age difference between couple

Timothee Chalamet is aged 27, having been born on December 27, 1995, in New York City. Kylie Jenner’s age is just two years younger at 26 years old and was born on August 19, 1997.

She’s originally from Los Angeles while the actor is a New York City-born star. Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is aged five while Aire is just a year old. Timothee has no children.

Kylie and Timothée are believed to have met in 2019 at Nobu Malibu before ringing in the New Year in Aspen and started dating in April 2023. Jenner split from Travis Scott at the start of January 2023.

