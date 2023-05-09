Today Show’s Al Roker said that he would be taking a break from the NBC program to recover from an upcoming knee surgery replacement.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the 68-year-old meteorologist shared a video of his stroll in NYC and said that this will be his “last walk” before he undergoes the surgery.

Knee surgery is one of many health issues the beloved presenter faced in recent years. He recently recovered from blood clots in his lungs.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Al Roker takes one “last walk” before knee surgery

All took a stroll in Central Park for one “last” time before his left knee surgery this week, the NBC star revealed in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I’m a little less than three days away from getting this left knee replaced,” Al explained in the video. The host said the surgery is “a replacement of a replacement” and said the recovery process could be”very difficult” as a result.

While walking in Central Park on a sunny and glorious day, the famous host continued: “This is probably my last walk of any significance before the knee, but it was such a gorgeous day, I had to get out and enjoy it.

“Anyway, I hope you’re having a great weekend, see you Monday, and then I’m going to be off for a little while to take care of the knee.”

Today Show host recently recovered from blood clots

As many of his fans shared messages of love and support in the comments, the beloved presenter has had several health complications in the last few years.

The Today Show host had to take off some time from his presenting duties last year after he developed blood clots.

In November 2022, Al revealed that blood clots were initially found in his leg before they developed in his lungs.

As he explained in his video, his upcoming knee surgery is a replacement for a previous replacement. In 2001, he underwent a similar procedure for his left knee. In 2016, he had a right knee surgery.

Host surprised wife on GMA

The surgery update comes after the presenter surprised his wife Deborah Roberts on Good Morning America to celebrate the release of her new book.

“We are so proud of you and we are so excited for you for this project,” Al said in the video with their three kids Nick, Courtney, and Leila. “It is a labor of love and everybody who’s been part of it loves the idea and we all love you and could not be prouder. From your family.”

Al and their three children appeared on the morning program to celebrate Deborah’s new book, titled Lessons Learned and Cherished.