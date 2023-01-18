The jail mugshots of Todd and Julie Chrisley haven’t been released yet as Julie’s prison was changed at the last minute, meaning the married couple are more than a ten-hour drive apart.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in November 2022 but were seen grocery shopping with daughter Savannah before they self-reported to prison on January 17, 2023.

Todd was sent to FCA Pensacola for 12 years with a three-year supervised release, while Julie will serve her time in Lexington, Kentucky, for a total of seven years. Their mugshots aren’t available yet but fans want to see them.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Julie’s prison suddenly changed

Julie was due to attend FBI Marianna on January 17 but in a last-minute change was sent to a federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, instead. Todd has reported to Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola in Florida, as agreed in court.

She was originally due to serve her sentence at a low-security federal correctional institution in Tallahassee, Florida, for females. That would have meant only a two-hour drive from Todd. This changed to Marianna in the weeks leading up to the report date, and has changed again.

Julie arrived at the facility in the back of a black Cadillac Escalade with her father Harvey Hughes and an unknown driver late on Tuesday morning. Julie has already been assigned her federal inmate number – 72601-019.

Todd is a registered prison inmate too, with the number 72600-019. He covered his face with a pillow as he entered the jail to serve 12 years. He is incarcerated 650 miles from Julie’s prison.

Todd’s final words before prison

Todd wrote some final words on Instagram before reporting to prison, People reports. He shared a video on Monday night, which was deleted on Tuesday afternoon, of gospel artist Karen Peck singing Four Days Late.

The Christian song’s lyrics include: “Lord, we don’t understand why You’ve waited so long, But His way is God’s way, not yours or mine, And isn’t it great, when He’s four days late, He’s still on time.”

Todd captioned the video: “HE is always on time #fightthegoodfight.” Julie remained quiet before her prison term began, while Todd’s son Kyle and Savannah Chrisley both commented: “I love you, Daddy.”

Chrisley mugshots aren’t public

The Office of Public Affairs and the Bureau of Prisons FOIA office told Reality Titbit:

For privacy, safety, and security reasons, this office and Bureau of Prisons (BOP) FOIA office does not release mugshots or BOP inmate intake photographs with exception of inmates that are actively on escape status.

Chrisley Knows Best fans are anticipating the release of Todd and Julie‘s mugshots. They can go online for anyone to view less than 24 hours after being arrested.

Although Todd and Julie are registered inmates on the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate search, there are no photos on their files that are available to the public. However, it is the department’s discretion on whether to upload them.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

