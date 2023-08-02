Todd and Julie Chrisley are still together but haven’t spoken for six months while they serve prison time. Todd is serving 12 years in prison while Julie is serving seven after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. It has been revealed that Todd’s fellow inmates took a prison picture of him, but he hasn’t spoken to Julie.

Savannah Chrisley shared on her Instagram Story that her parents haven’t spoken to each other for 195 days, which equates to six months. She’s “heartbroken” as she keeps count of the number of days they go the distance. We have the latest update on Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s prison situation.

Todd and Julie Chrisley haven’t spoken

Todd and Julie have not spoken for six months – 195 days to be exact – meaning they have not uttered a word to each other since they reported to prison in January 2023. Although the Chrisleys are still together, they are miles apart.

Savannah shared that she is counting the days they’ve spent without talking on the same day she shared an exclusive interview with Chrisley’s family lawyer, Alex Little. He said, “People get prosecuted because of who their friends are.”

She said, “The people fighting for our country, I have the utmost respect for, but when you see your name on a piece of paper, ‘United States vs Todd and Julie Chrisley’, you have a different level of respect at that point.”

Savannah is ‘heartbroken’ over distance

Savannah revealed her “heart is breaking” over the 195 days that her parents haven’t communicated. She shared an emotional Instagram Story post on Tuesday featuring throwback pictures of the pair.

Alongside the photos, Savannah shared a shocking revelation. “195 days without a word to each other…” she wrote. “My heart is breaking…” Savannah also included a link to her family’s new legal defense website.

She asked her followers to help “bring justice” for her incarcerated parents. She wrote a letter to the Senate Oversight Committee that outlines what she believes to be case issues, including a “warrantless search of a locked warehouse.”

Todd’s inmates took prison picture

Todd’s fellow prison inmates reportedly took a photo of him while he slept because he is famous, his attorney told TMZ. His attorney claimed the reality star is “being treated differently” at the Florida prison, FPC Pensacola.

Attorney Jay Surgent claims Todd Chrisley hasn’t been receiving any mail and thinks it’s getting destroyed, as of July 28. Jay says Todd submitted an application to try to get switched over to home confinement, but it was denied.

Surgent says the decision is being investigated as to why it has been denied. Savannah and her siblings continue to work toward an appeal for Todd and Julie’s sentences after they were found guilty of fraud.