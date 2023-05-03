Savannah Chrisley has revealed that her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley aren’t allowed to talk to each other in prison in a recent ‘full update’ episode of her podcast.

The 25-year-old is usually very open about her mom Julie and dad Todd Chrisley‘s time in prison. However, she did reveal in her latest episode that she’s trying to find a more effective way to give updates, as she doesn’t want to share anything they’re not comfortable with.

We look at what Savannah Chrisley had to say on the most recent episode of her Unlocked podcast.

Todd and Julie Chrisley aren’t able to talk to each other in prison

Savannah revealed her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley haven’t been able to talk to each other for four months since they reported to prison in January, after not going a day without speaking for 30 years.

The star told listeners that her mom sent her ’30 to 40 days’ worth of letters and said: “I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by where she doesn’t say how much she misses my dad.”

In the letters to her daughter, The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about the accounts of her day and things she’s ‘scared or nervous’ about, however, Savannah told listeners: “Not having my dad there with her, that’s the biggest thing.”

Although the two can not have contact with each other, Savannah says, she, Chloe, and Grayson are able to spend from 8-3 on Saturdays and Sundays with their parents.

They’re also able to touch and hug them, unlike some cases where families can only speak through the phone.

Savannah says she’ll be ‘forever grateful’ for the two months she had with her parents before their report

Looking for a ‘silver lining’ Savannah said she’s so grateful for the two months she was given with her parents before they had to self-report.

“I will forever be grateful for the two months the judge gave us because she could have sent them right then but she allowed them to self-report,” the Growing Up Chrisley star said.

Speaking of the two months the pair had between November and January, the 25-year-old said that Todd enjoyed it more than Julie as he made every moment count, although Savannah feels like her mom let the fear get to her.

Savannah finds it hard to date as her life is ‘on hold’

Although she recently revealed on her podcast episode with Colton Underwood that she was dating, Savannah revealed that she doesn’t have the “emotional capacity” for a serious relationship right now, as she describes her life as ‘being on hold.’

The star says she has met people but opened up by saying: “As great as people may be – I don’t have the emotional capacity or time to give to someone other than the kids or myself.”

Savannah has gained full custody of Chloe and Grayson since her parents sentencing begins and described the two as ‘her whole world.’